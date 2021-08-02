A federal strike team of doctors and nurses arrived at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Monday to provide back-up support for staff as Louisiana's largest standalone hospital grows overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
"Our job is to make calm out of chaos," said Stephanie Flood-Thomas, the commander of the 33-member Disaster Medical Assistance Team dispatched by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the 30-day mission.
Typically deployed in the aftermath of disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes, the federal rapid response team arrived in Louisiana as hospitals statewide face a crisis-level flood of COVID-19 patients, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.
That influx of hospitalizations has put a strain on hospitals that were already short-staffed before the pandemic began. It forced some, like the Lake, to put a temporary pause on non-emergency inpatient surgeries in order to free up bed space and staff.
Our Lady of the Lake was treating 155 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning — among the highest levels of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The hospital continues to admit around one new COVID-positive patient per hour, according to spokesperson Ryan Cross.
The federal strike force will help the hospital open six additional ICU beds. Doctors say the latest wave of the virus is causing patients to get sicker faster, and around one third of COVID-19 patients at the Lake are in critical care.
The last time Our Lady of the Lake required this level of federal staffing support was after Hurricane Gustav in 2008.
The federal team includes physicians, mid-level providers, nurses, paramedics, a respiratory therapist, pharmacists, and administrative support specialists. They come from hospitals in Colorado, Ohio, Florida, Mississippi, Texas, California, Maryland, Tennessee and Alabama.
“With their presence, we are able to admit patients faster, open an additional intensive care unit and provide assistance to our existing COVID-19 units," said Stephanie Manson, the hospital's chief operating officer.
Before embarking on their mission, the strike team had their hands blessed by Sister Helen Cahill and Father Don Ajoko.
"Lord, graciously guide the work of our hands," the crowd recited in prayer.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. where he's expected to announce a decision on issuing a statewide mask mandate. He said Friday that at least 45 hospitals put in requests with the state and federal government for additional staff.