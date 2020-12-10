The Bridge Center for Hope will host an open house for the public on Wednesday, Dec. 16 to showcase East Baton Rouge Parish's new psychiatric stabilization and detox facility.
The facility is located at 3455 Florida Blvd. and the open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with intermittent tours to give residents a sense of how their taxpayer dollars were spent.
The 24,000-square-foot facility is expected to treat up to 5,000 residents in crisis annually and will serve as an alternative to emergency rooms or the parish prison. The center is funded through a 1.5-mill property tax voters approved in December 2018 that's projected to raise around $6 million annually.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15.