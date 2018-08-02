The East Baton Rouge government has combined the records of 19 agencies in an effort to more efficiently combat blight in the city-parish.
The project, known as BuildingBlocks, maps blighted properties and collates data such as ownership, cause of blight and police interaction. It's already mapped the 9,750 blight complaints from residents logged in the past two years, officials wrote in a Thursday news release.
"This tool allows us to operate more efficiently as we track, map, and eliminate blight across East Baton Rouge. ... Along with time and cost savings, BuildingBlocks allows us to be smarter in how we collectively address blight moving forward," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wrote in a statement.
The city-parish predicts that by putting all the information in one place, the new system could save up to 20 labor hours each week.
“Having a tool like BuildingBlocks is essential for the RDA to be able to combat blight and stabilize neighborhoods on the level of other cities," said Redevelopment Authority CEO Chris Tyson.
"This partnership greatly advances our transformation into a smart-tech city.”