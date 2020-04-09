A new test that can identify patients with COVID-19 within minutes could revolutionize how hospitals grapple with the coroanvirus crisis - but many health care providers in the Baton Rouge area say they can't get those tests and don't know when they'll be widely available.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the area so far rose to 2,425 Thursday.

The fastest of the new tests — known as the Abbott ID Now Test — gets a positive result in about 5 minutes and a negative result in about 13 minutes. That's significantly shorter than tests most sites currently rely on, which can take anywhere from 24 hours to 10 days to process.

Government leaders and health officials have expressed frustration at lengthy testing bottlenecks that delayed their understanding of the virus' spread for days or weeks.

To perform the Abbott ID test, a swab is inserted through the nose, pushed to the back of the throat and rotated to collect a sample. That sample is then added into a chemical solution that cracks open the virus, releasing its genetic material. A testing device about the size of a toaster can then detect whether the virus is present.

Lake Urgent Care / Lake After Hours first began offering the tests last weekend and now has two drive-thru locations where they've seen more than 100 residents.

The urgent care provider, which has 35 locations across Louisiana, is expected to receive 1,900 tests weekly from Abbott and is currently distributing them between its New Orleans and Baton Rouge locations.

Dr. Kevin DiBenedetto, the medical director for Premier Health, which owns the urgent care provider, said he suspected Abbott, the company that makes the tests, gave them to his organization because of its footprint in New Orleans and presence as the largest urgent care provider in the state.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center said it has a limited supply of tests that it is incorporating into its operations and Ochsner Health Systems said it is receiving 3,800 of the rapid tests weekly, though its unclear how many have been distributed to Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Department of Health received just 15 testing machines and 120 tests. A spokesperson said they are still working on a distribution plan.

Stephen Mumford, the chief operating officer at Baton Rouge General, said they reached out to their representatives at Abbott but were respectfully told that demand was too great and there were not enough rapid tests available.

"Their answer to us was, 'We will be able to take care of you at some point, but we can't today'," Mumford said. Baton Rouge General is currently sending its inpatient tests to a lab at LSU, which processes tests within 24 hours.

The ability to test patients as they enter the hospital would help to alleviate pressures on the supply of personal protective equipment. The test would immediately indicate whether a patient is positive or negative, letting doctors or nurses know if they need to wear masks, gloves or gowns into the patient's hospital room.

"If this crisis goes on for a prolonged period of time, the burn rate on personal protective equipment is going to become an issue," Mumford said.

MarkAlain Dery, an infectious disease specialist in New Orleans, said the advent of rapid testing will be critical in coming months in identifying clusters of new cases as additional waves of the virus sweep through the region.

Dery said that the scramble among various private health care providers to get access to the test is reflective of the lack of a coordinated, centralized public health response on the federal level.

Still, expects rapid testing to "escalate big time" in the coming weeks, but noted that the only true way to determine the actual prevalence of the virus would be through serological testing. That's a different test that relies on blood samples that can detect whether an individual has developed antibodies to the virus.