For the second year in a row, the Baton Rouge Free Clinic will provide free dental, vision, education and medical services to people in need across the state.

The “Love Heals” event, sponsored by Louisiana Healthcare Connections, will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Baton Rouge Airport Multiplex Building, located at 4400 Airpark Boulevard.

To receive clinic services, people do not need to be pre-approved. Care will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to all ages.

Dental services include teeth cleanings, fillings and partial plates, while vision care includes dilated eye exams, testing for glaucoma and glasses made off-site and ready for pickup within 6-8 weeks. General medicine services, including physicals, will also be available at he free clinic.

“There is a tremendous need in our community for these services,” said Baton Rouge Free Clinic Director and local Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis. “By working together as a community, we have the opportunity to truly transform health for local families.”

Last year’s pop-up clinic served Louisiana residents for three days and provided free healthcare services for more than 1,400 Louisiana residents.

“Health begins at the community level, and the Baton Rouge Free Clinic illustrates the difference that can be made when we all work together to help families build healthier lives,” said Marcus Wallace, Louisiana Healthcare Connections senior vice-president of medical affairs.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections organizers estimate more than 1,000 Louisiana residents in need will attend this year’s clinic. In efforts to match the nearly 1,600 volunteers from the previous year, organizers are seeking healthcare professionals and community volunteers to help run the event.