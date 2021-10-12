A deal has been reached between leaders in East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes in regards to flood mitigation work along Bayou Manchac.

That pact, similar to one the city-parish brokered with leaders in Ascension Parish, will be introduced Wednesday for a public hearing before returning to Metro Council on Oct. 27 for possible adoption.

This deal with Iberville will compliment similar work the city-parish is doing with Ascension along the same waterway.

While East Baton Rouge's portion in the Ascension deal is capped at $200,000, city-parish officials said Tuesday they are still working out the financial obligations they'll share with Iberville in the new agreement. But it was confirmed the funds will come out of the $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds the Metro Council on Wednesday will consider approving for work along Manchac.

"The leaders of East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Ascension parishes are stepping up to bring meaningful drainage improvements to our citizens," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in announcing the agreement Tuesday. "President (J. Mitchell) Ourso and I believe a regional approach benefits all of our communities."

In the same news release, Ourso added: "Bayou Manchac is the only drainageway for East Iberville Parish and I am committed to finding solutions for my citizens who live there. Drainage for east Iberville Parish will only improve with downstream initiatives to address water flow, and that's why it is so important to work collaboratively across parish lines."

Ourso previously said Manchac is a far narrower and more overgrown waterway in the section through his parish and East Baton Rouge. He suggested the blockages were probably more significant in the wider, eastern section shared by Ascension and East Baton Rouge, which empties into the Amite River.

The proposed agreement between the two parishes will involve clearing and snagging Bayou Manchac from La. 30 all the way to the Alligator Bayou Flood Control Gate — leaders said that should improve drainage along nearly the entire length of the Manchac to the Amite River when included in the same work that's schedule to happen on the Ascension Parish side.

The Metro Council on Wednesday will consider adopting the agreement, which the mayor's office and Ascension leaders first announced last month.