Have you been itching to buy one those pothole patchers used on Baton Rouge streets? What about a steamroller? Or maybe a used ambulance truck from the parish's Emergency Medical Services fleet?
Both, and a whole lot more from the city-parish's fleet of vehicles, are currently available for purchase through an online auction that closes Feb. 16.
Proceeds from the sales go back into city-parish coffers.
"About 90% goes to the department the vehicle comes from to offset the costs of purchasing new assets to replace the old ones," said Mark Armstrong, a city-parish spokesman. "10% goes to purchasing for facilitation of the auction."
A full listing of the vehicles up for sale can be found at www.municibid.com.
Armstrong said the city-parish auctions off about 10 vehicles annually with a goal of pulling in approximately $1 million a year from the sales.
The age and mileage on vehicles usually determines which ones the city-parish sales auctions off. If maintenance of a particular vehicles becomes too costly it'll be put up for auction as well, he said.
"We are transitioning to having more weekly listings which would put is in a better position to get the most bang for the buck," Armstrong said.
The 2014 Chevrolet Express Ambulance up for sale has 190,732 miles. As of noon Wednesday had 13 bids at a price of $691. That 2004 International pothole patcher is going for $1,250 as of noon Wednesday.