Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 will seek an additional 15-mill property assessment in the upcoming election to hire more employees and expand district facilities in a fast-growing region, fire officials said.
The election will be held April 30, with early voting scheduled to begin Saturday.
The referendum would provide approximately $3.9 million of additional funding annually for 20 years if voters approve the measure. The current 10-mill levy generates $2.6 million annually.
“It is an honor to serve and protect our community with the same commitment and professionalism we would exhibit protecting our own family,” said LPFPD4 Fire Chief James Wascom. “But the LPFPD4 firefighters need additional support to keep up with the growing demands within the parish.”
Wascom pointed out that the population of Livingston Parish population has doubled in the last decade, more than tripling since the 1970s. However, the millage rate the department relies on for funding has not increased since 1975.
The department is tasked with fire protection and emergency medical services for approximately 64,000 citizens.
The additional funding would allow the district to hire more personnel, improve training, provide for more vehicles and equipment and expand district facilities.
The millage increase would equates to $150 for properties with an assessed value of $100,000 after accounting for a homestead exemption, officials said.