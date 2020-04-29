Crews are working to restore outages after thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning following heavy thunderstorms in the capital region and surrounding areas.
Entergy's outage map showed nearly 1,600 customers along Burbank Drive — between LSU's campus and St. Gabriel — were without electricity early Wednesday.
Along S. Harrell's Ferry Road, more outages were reported just south of I-12.
Around 1,400 people across the river in Brusly were in the dark along LA 1 and neighboring surface streets. Most of those outages have been restored. Some outages are still being reported in Port Allen as of 9 a.m.
Parts of Ascension Parish also show outages in Gonzales, Donaldsonville, and Sorrento.
At this time, it's unclear when service will be restored to all areas. Entergy provided the following details on their website:
Due to storm activity in your area, we are experiencing extensive power outages. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Due to our efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and our customers, prediction of estimated restoration times may be impacted due to the effects of COVID-19. We will provide an estimated restoration time and other information about your outage as soon as its available. We apologize for this inconvenience.