The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted Wednesday to offer $4.5 million to settle the civil suit filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, who lost their father in a highly-publicized police shooting in 2016 which ignited protests nationwide.
The offer comes less than three weeks before a trial in the wrongful death lawsuit was scheduled to begin. It could still head to a jury if Sterling's heirs reject the offer.
Brandon DeCuir, one of several attorneys representing Sterling's children, declined to comment.
The measure passed with the support of seven council members: Denise Amoroso, Chauna Banks, LaMont Cole, Carolyn Coleman, Cleve Dunn, Jr., Rowdy Gaudet and Erika Green.
Four council members voted against the settlement: Laurie White Adams, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak and Brandon Noel.
The measure was initially introduced by Dunn at $10 million. But, after council members emerged from a lengthy closed-door executive session with their attorneys, the item was revised down to $4.5 million.
The plan is to give Sterling's heirs an initial $1 million paid out of the city-parish's Insurance Reserve Fund, with additional budget allotments of $875,000 over the next four years.
Jen Racca did not vote, saying she was supportive of the $4.5 million offer but uncomfortable approving a settlement without an official recommendation from the parish's attorney.
Racca and other council members said some facts in the case had not been publicly disclosed.
“I need everyone in the city of Baton Rouge to know there’s evidence out there with regard to Blane Salamoni’s actions and his history and his record that people are unaware of, and this was a mitigation of risk and a recommendation from our legal counsel,” Racca said. Salamoni is the officer who shot and killed Sterling.
Amoroso, a Republican, said she had been “back and forth” on settling the matter and acknowledged that going to trial would have helped clue the public in to facts of the case. She previously voted against settling, but voted Wednesday to approve the $4.5 proposal, saying it was time to move on.
“I just think it needs to come to an end,” Amoroso said.
The measure passed shortly after a separate motion to defer the item for two weeks failed.
Council Member Dwight Hudson, who voted against the settlement, said he would have preferred the offer originate from the Parish Attorney’s Office, not from the Metro Council.
“I personally don’t think our liability is at this level,” Hudson said.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement that she was "pleased" with the vote.
"After nearly five years, the people of Baton Rouge are finally one step closer to getting much needed closure in this traumatic episode in our history," she said.
The Metro Council repeatedly debated settling the lawsuit over the last year , but each time voted against doing so. With a March 1 trial date barreling closer and closer, council members — many of whom just took office in January — were briefed on the case in another closed-door session last week.
After Wednesday night’s meeting, Dunn reflected on going from a citizen who was outraged by the shooting and participated in the protests to getting elected to council and participating in the vote.
“It’s rewarding,” he said. “I know and have seen some of the challenges the family has went through and it was important to make them whole.”
Councilwoman Chauna Banks, who spearheaded much of the push to settle the case, simply shouted "Hallelujah" when the motion passed.