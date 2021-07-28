The small, rectangular strips that quickly detects whether a deadly synthetic opioid known as fentanyl is present in drugs are no longer illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish.

A unanimous vote by Metro Council Wednesday cuts away red tape that prevented people from buying and distributing the rapid-test strips to those struggling with addiction, something advocates and police say can decrease the risk of fentanyl overdoses.

“We just want to help people,” said District 7 council member LaMont Cole, who introduced the item.

The measure came before the council at a time when opioid overdoses — a vast majority tied to fentanyl — are skyrocketing in the parish.

About 75% of the 242 overdose deaths in the parish last year were fentanyl-related, according to the Parish District Attorney’s Office. That number is even higher in 2021. Roughly 89% of the confirmed overdose deaths in the parish this year included fentanyl in the toxicology report, the office said.

“This is an epidemic that affects everyone in the parish, from the curbside to the country club,” said Tonja Myles, an advocate and proponent of the measure who has been in recovery for more than 30 years.

The first fentanyl-linked overdose death was reported in the parish in 2014. Fatal overdoses from all drugs steadily increased since then before exploding last year.

From 2014 through 2017, only 5.5% of the 348 overdose deaths involved fentanyl, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Some 31% of the 103 overdose deaths were attributed to fentanyl in 2018. In 2019, fentanyl became the deadliest drug in the parish, attributed to 51% of the 126 overdose deaths.

“Until we can get people into recovery, the risk of them dying outweighs a lot of things going on,” Myles said. “This is not a license for people to use. It’s something we hope will save lives until the recovery outweighs the risks.”

District Attorney Hillar Moore III also voiced support for the measure despite hearing arguments that it could encourage people addicted to opioids to keep using.

“From what we’ve seen, those who are addicted are going to continue using until they’re ready to quit,” Moore said. “We’d rather they have the option of having a strip that can test for fentanyl.”

While the measure is targeted toward people addicted to opioids, several overdoses involving using cocaine or marijuana laced with fentanyl have been reported in the parish, Moore said. Increasing access to the test strips may prevent people who have no intention of using opioids and no tolerance to its effects from accidentally ingesting the drug, he said.

“It’s becoming more of the norm that every drug could be laced with fentanyl,” Moore explained. “That’s why we’re in favor of people being able to have access to this rather than risk themselves dying.”

Myles and Moore both said research from academics supports increasing the access to the test strips.

A study from Harvard University called the tests a "cheap and cost-effective way to reduce the risk of overdose and death" and encouraged the removal of legal barriers to their access.

Providing the test strips to lessen harm is hardly a new concept nationally or in Louisiana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that federal funding can be used to buy the test strips to “curb the dramatic spike in overdose deaths” largely driven by fentanyl. And in May, New Orleans approved a measure identical to the one that just passed in Baton Rouge.