Former federal prosecutor Brad Myers was confirmed as the winner of the election for a spot on the 19th Judicial District Court bench after a Thursday recount failed to alter the outcome of Saturday's narrow runoff.
The two-vote margin in Myers' favor was confirmed after 3,709 mail and absentee ballots were recounted over the course of just under two hours.
The Parish Board of Election Supervisors, along with certified election commissioners who were brought and paid in for the process, hand counted the ballots.
The remaining 6,448 electronic ballots cast on voting machines were verified as be accurate by the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office on Tuesday, spokesman Fred Sliman said. That process is required under state law for all elections, regardless of a recount, Sliman said.
Faircloth asked East Baton Rouge Parish voting officials to conduct the recount after losing Saturday's runoff election by just two votes. Faircloth paid $1,600 for the recount, an amount that would have been refunded if the outcome of the election changed.
Myers held a lead of 6,073 votes to Faircloth's 6,071 votes after Saturday night's runoff, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. Both men are Republicans who competed to replace retired Judge William Morvant, a Republican who served on the Baton Rouge state court from 1997 until the end of last year.
Myers is set to serve the remainder of Morvant's unexpired Division E term, which doesn't end until the close of 2026. The Division E seat includes south Baton Rouge and southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.
Candidates "infrequently" ask that ballots be re-tallied, Sliman said, citing the last recounts conducted by the parish's Clerk's Office occurred in the state Senate race between Steve Carter and Franklin Foil in 2019. Originally the election results showed that both men had tied. It was later discovered through the recount that Foil had actually edged ahead by four votes that were counted differently than they should have been.
And before that, the 2014 Juvenile Court judge's race in which Adam Haney prevailed over incumbent Kathleen Richey.