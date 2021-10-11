Services for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed in his patrol unit on Saturday, will take place over the weekend, Louisana State Police said.
Visitation will be held Friday night and Saturday morning, followed by a funeral mass.
Visitation on Friday, Oct. 15 is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Visitation on Saturday, Oct. 16 is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
The funeral mass on Saturday, Oct. 16, starts at 11 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809.