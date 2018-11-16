GONZALES — Fighting her termination and facing allegations she secretly copied or took confidential records on her way out, Ascension Parish's fired human resources director leveled explosive allegations of fraud and prejudice within parish government in an unsuccessful attempt to save her job.

Taleta Wesley charged Thursday night in a rare, public appeal hearing that during her more than year on the job, she uncovered insurance and benefits fraud and encountered a parish president who played favorites with white employees, didn't want a black woman as his personnel chief and ignored her emails.

Wesley also revealed she has filed two state ethics complaints — first of which already was turned down so she could file it again in better form — against Parish President Kenny Matassa over the insurance matter and uncovered missing or incomplete federal citizenship documents that could risk the loss of federal funds for the parish.

She claimed she was fired for what she found.

"This termination is only retaliation and discrimination-based," Wesley told the 11-member Parish Council in Gonzales.

But parish officials and their lawyers pushed back against the allegations, which they said were "spurious" and came at the eleventh hour.

The claims were largely unsupported with evidence in a constrained hearing format Thursday night in which Wesley was barred from discussing many specifics about confidential personnel matters, but if anyone was in a position to be privy to the allegations that Wesley raised, it was her, the one-time Human Resources director.

Parish Attorney Jeff Diez told the council she had never raised the claims before Thursday night, as her Sept. 12 termination was being reviewed and going through lower levels of appeal before the council meeting.

But he added the claims were irrelevant to the matter at hand. Wesley was an "at will" employee who served at the parish president's discretion and whom the president could terminate. He did that, Diez said, because she wasn't fulfilling her job requirements and left a Human Resources office in "chaos," with tasks incomplete.

"This is a classic at will employment case. We are a classic at will employment parish," Diez told the council.

"She just didn't make the grade," he added.

Councilman Travis Turner questioned whether Wesley's attempts to report the immigration records problems to her superiors and her ethics complaint invoked the state's whistleblower law and undercut the at will nature of the termination.

But a council majority ended up backing Matassa and refused to overturn her termination and a disciplinary action against her in two 4-7 votes. Under the appeal process, the council could only vote whether to overturn the presidential actions being appealed.

Only Councilmen Benny Johnson, Oliver Joseph, Daniel "Doc" Satterlee and Travis Turner supported motions to overturn the termination.

During the lengthy hearing that shed light on an appeal process usually cloaked in secrecy, Matassa rarely made eye contact with Wesley, even as he sat near her and her attorney while they stood at the podium leveling potent claims against Matassa personally.

For most of the hearing, Matassa allowed the parish attorneys and Chief Administrative Officer Ken Dawson to respond to Wesley, but, under questioning from Saterlee, Matassa explained that his decision to fire Wesley stemmed from a number of things that he put together and led him to the conclusion to fire her.

In a termination letter to Wesley earlier this year, Dawson wrote that her tenure in Ascension wasn’t "working out” amid disciplinary and other recent infractions.

They included a claim she showed disrespect to parish leaders during another employee’s closed-door appeal hearing and an accusation of insubordination for changing an employee’s work status without the parish president’s approval.

In a statement Friday, Matassa charged that Wesley put on "a side show to distract everyone from her attack on parish employees by taking their legally protected personnel records."

"Taleta Wesley’s false statements are too numerous to count," Matassa said in a statement. "I completely deny all her accusations against me and I’m disgusted by them."

Yet, some of the issues raised by Wesley received implicit, partial confirmation by parish officials. In defense of the parish's responses to some of Wesley's purported discoveries, Dawson, the CAO, told the council that he and other human resources staff have been trying to address the missing immigration documents.

Wesley claimed 80 percent of the "I-9" forms for 1,100 employees were missing or incomplete. The forms are required by federal law to ensure workers have legal status in the United States and are able to be employed.

The 1,100 total includes about 500 direct parish employees but also those for whom parish government provides some funding and for whom the Human Resources Department handles their records, including area firefighters and prosecutors.

Wesley came to the parish last year seen as a key figure who would usher in major personnel and merit-based pay changes to parish government after an extensive review of Ascension's operations by the parish's hired consultant.

Wesley claimed in the hearing that Matassa and Dawson had agreed to her plans to demote the employee. Among other infractions, Wesley claimed this Human Resources employee was illegally giving out benefits to employees.

But parish attorneys pointed out Matassa never signed a key, final form to formalize the action, as Matassa had concerns about taking serious action against an employee who had just returned from medical leave.

Until Thursday night, Wesley had refused to comment on her termination, but a few in the parish had defended her. Turner had said when she was terminated that "the head honchos" and "main people in charge" didn’t want to listen to her suggestions.

Wesley indirectly added to that narrative Thursday night as she noted that in a parish with more than 30 percent of its population made of black and other minority residents. She said the parish has only three to minority administrators, though among them is Dawson, the No. 1 parish administrator under Matassa and the person assigned with firing Wesley.

She added that Matassa had balked at earlier candidates for the Human Resources director job because black women had emerged as top prospects before she was eventually selected after Matassa had been pressed to pick her.

The parish, in a lawsuit, has accused Wesley of secretly copying or taking confidential employee records and personnel documents the morning after she was hired. Meanwhile, Wesley has requested two years of emails, text messages, phone logs and other data from several parish officials, including Matassa, Dawson and others.

The request is also the subject of another lawsuit brought by that parish, with Wesley as a defendant, seeking to have a court set reasonable fees to accumulate and produce the records that she has requested.

In the hearing Thursday, Wesley, who had been asked for proof that Matassa was ignoring her emails, said she knew they existed but was trying to get copies of those emails through a public records request.