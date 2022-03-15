Travelers coming and going through the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport will now be greeted by a life-size sculpture of Rowan, the Baton Rouge zoo's 18-foot giraffe. 

Officials with the airport and the zoo gathered Tuesday morning to officially unveil the statue, which was erected last month by New Orleans sculptor Steven Dorand.

"Not many airports our size can say they have a life-size giraffe in their terminal," joked Aviation Director Mike Edwards. 

BR.giraffestatue.031622 TS 297.jpg

Destrehan artist Steven Dorand, second from left, talks with BREC communications director Cheryl Michelet and BREC Baton Rouge Zoo communications director Robyn Lott, as disembarking travelers at Baton Rouge Metro Airport pass the life size,18-foot-tall sculpture of the zoo's giraffe Rowan, created by Dorand and staff at his Dorand Design Studios, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. There had just been a press conference about the sculpture, attended by BREC commissioners, airport and BREC Baton Rouge Zoo staff and Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation members. The studio's team worked for 12 hours in February to get the statue's four major pieces assembled inside the airport's atrium, where it greets incoming and outgoing travelers. Signs display conservation facts and information on the plight of giraffes in the wild, as well as information about BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.

The artwork was sponsored by the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation to attract visitors to the zoo and draw attention to efforts to protect the critically endangered species, zoo director Jim Fleshman said. 

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

The massive sculpture, made of high density foam coated with epoxy, had to be assembled inside the airport's atrium because of its size, a process that took 12 hours. The sculpture is anatomically accurate to an adult giraffe, something Dorand achieved by taking dozens of photos of the zoo's giraffe, Rowan, to model it after. 

"I'm very particular, because I work with zoos, about making sure the the physiology is accurate," Dorand said.

Signage around the sculpture provides conservation facts about giraffes and a signpost made of Dorand's fence that was toppled by Hurricane Ida gives visitors directions to the zoo. 

"When people are coming to visit Baton Rouge, their first stop is here at the airport so we'll do whatever we can do to let people know about the attractions here in Baton Rouge," Edwards said.