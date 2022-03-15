Travelers coming and going through the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport will now be greeted by a life-size sculpture of Rowan, the Baton Rouge zoo's 18-foot giraffe.
Officials with the airport and the zoo gathered Tuesday morning to officially unveil the statue, which was erected last month by New Orleans sculptor Steven Dorand.
"Not many airports our size can say they have a life-size giraffe in their terminal," joked Aviation Director Mike Edwards.
The artwork was sponsored by the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation to attract visitors to the zoo and draw attention to efforts to protect the critically endangered species, zoo director Jim Fleshman said.
The massive sculpture, made of high density foam coated with epoxy, had to be assembled inside the airport's atrium because of its size, a process that took 12 hours. The sculpture is anatomically accurate to an adult giraffe, something Dorand achieved by taking dozens of photos of the zoo's giraffe, Rowan, to model it after.
"I'm very particular, because I work with zoos, about making sure the the physiology is accurate," Dorand said.
Signage around the sculpture provides conservation facts about giraffes and a signpost made of Dorand's fence that was toppled by Hurricane Ida gives visitors directions to the zoo.
"When people are coming to visit Baton Rouge, their first stop is here at the airport so we'll do whatever we can do to let people know about the attractions here in Baton Rouge," Edwards said.