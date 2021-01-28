Like the rest of Louisiana, the Baton Rouge region is coming down from a post-holiday peak for the novel coronavirus after appearing to have crossed the high-water mark earlier this month of the third surge that began in early November.

New cases, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and test positivity rates have all been trending downward in the Baton Rouge area's largest parishes and for the 12-parish region as a group as the Christmas and New Year's holidays have fallen farther in the rearview mirror, state data show.

But health officials warned that the recent improvements over the past three weeks are relative to worst runup in cases since the pandemic hit the state nearly a year ago.

During the nearly three-month period of the latest surge, more than 400 people in the region -- nearly 160 of them in East Baton Rouge -- have died from the COVID-19 illness tied to the virus, including former Baton Rouge mayoral candidate and state Rep. Steve Carter and Tangipahoa Parish fire service fixture, Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer.

The effects of the virus remain at a high levels as far as community spread and hospitalizations compared with earlier baselines, health officials added. Plenty of uncertainty remains about how the state will weather the next few months as people try to become vaccinated while more contagious variants of the virus begin to appear in Louisiana.

"You ever overcorrect on the road and have that super uneasy feeling when you get back on the road? You know, just because you're back on the road doesn't make you feel any better?" asked Dr. Catherine O'Neal, chief medical officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and an infectious disease physician. "That's how people should feel."

"Where we are today should make people incredibly uncomfortable," O'Neal added. "I'm hopeful, but I'm very cautious, and I would hope that everybody would remain with the same caution that they have been. This is a very uneasy place to be now."

Still, the changes have offered some encouraging signs.

New cases peaked around Jan. 8 to 12 and have been mostly headed downward for the rest of the month with a one-day uptick through Wednesday after a big batch of tests were reported, raw and more refined state case trend data show.

The seven-day average for new daily cases has fallen off more than 30% in the Baton Rouge area as a whole since the peak in January, and some parishes, like Ascension, have seen even sharper drops, according to an analysis of raw case data.

Weekly positivity rates, which are a way to measure viral spread in the community, are also largely headed downward.

East Baton Rouge Parish is below double-digits and hit 9% in the week ended Jan. 20, the lowest level since mid-December. Ten percent positivity or greater is considered a sign of uncontrolled spread.

In the Baton Rouge-area health region, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have fallen off 17% since a peak of 242 people on Jan. 14. The number sat at 201 on Wednesday.

The state health region doesn't include several Baton Rouge area parishes, however -- Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Assumption and St. James parishes -- but neighboring health regions that do include those parishes also have generally seen declines.

Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist, said the January peak and subsequent fall off seem to correlate with the natural passage of time after the surge of cases prompted by holiday gatherings primarily during Christmas.

"In terms of case count, we have finally made it through the holiday period of our discontent," she said.

She and others didn't believe the state's vaccination effort could be attributed at this point to the decline in cases because not enough people have gotten both doses.

Out of 4.65 million people in Louisiana, 46,765 of them, or about 1%, have completed the two-dose regime as of Tuesday, state statistics show.

Hassig said she believes the effects of the vaccine will start to show up first when cases numbers for those 70 and older start to drop and deviate from case trends for other age groups that haven't been able to receive the vaccine.

Still, to the point of O'Neal and other health officials, the latest benchmarks remained at elevated levels that are well be above the low points during the pandemic.

Hassig described how the baseline in cases seems to be stair-stepping upward after each surge in cases comes to an end. She said she worried about the risk of another surge in cases and whether people would continue to avoid large gatherings, especially those related to the coming Mardi Gras holiday.

She said it is her hope that the end of winter, greater vaccinations and other efforts to keep spread reduced will accumulate through the springtime so that another surge doesn't happen.

"But that's going to take people behaving right and taking the vaccine," she said.