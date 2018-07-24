PRAIRIEVILLE — State highway contractors reopened the Bluff Road overpass Tuesday afternoon in Ascension Parish two weeks earlier than planned following an extended closure as part of the I-10 widening project, a state spokesman said.

Mark Lambert, a spokesman for the On The Greaux campaign, which is associated with the widening project, said that crews re-striped the bridge Tuesday morning and finished some cleanup work. An inspection team did a final walk-through and opened it to traffic at around 2:30 p.m.

The overpass for Bluff, a state highway also known as La. 928, has been closed since May 29 and wasn’t scheduled to be reopened until Aug. 7, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have said.

DOTD officials have said they had to close the overpass to repair a damaged girder and raise the overpass’ height 9.5 inches to conform with new federal highway standards that kicked in due to the $72 million I-10 expansion.

But the prospect of closing the I-10 overpass prompted concerns in Ascension Parish because Bluff Road is a major artery for sections of eastern Ascension Parish — west of I-10. Local officials urged the state to finish the project before public students returned to class on Aug. 8.

DOTD is widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Highland Road in Baton Rouge and the La. 73 exit in Prairieville.