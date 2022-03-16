BR.gaspricesbiz.030822 TS 37.jpg

Erica Washington's expression reflects her feelings about rising gas prices, as she fuels up, taking advantage of the rewards program at the B-Quik gas and convenience store on Airline Highway, Monday, March 7, 2022. She got married last weekend, and said gas prices impacted a number of the guests who came in for the wedding.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Gas prices are up around 10 cents from last week in Baton Rouge, but drivers can still find prices as low as $3.78 in the area, according to GasBuddy. 

The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline stands around $4.17 in Baton Rouge, AAA reported Wednesday. 

Baton Rouge's record for highest average was set on Saturday, at around $4.20 per gallon. 

Here are the cheapest places to find gas around Baton Rouge: 

  • $3.78 per gallon: Grand Paradise at 46447 LA-16
  • $3.84 per gallon: Sam's Club at 10444 N. Mall Drive
  • $3.85 per gallon: Costco at 10000 Dawnadelle Ave. 
  • $3.85 per gallon: Sam's Club at 201 Bass Pro Blvd. 
  • $3.89 per gallon: Chevron at 14025 Denham Road
  • $3.89 per gallon: Gill's Grocery at 39269 LA-621 
  • $3.89 per gallon: Livingston Fuel Express at 29510 S. Frost Road
  • $3.89 per gallon: Exxon at 19072 Florida Blvd.
  • $3.89 per gallon: Magnolia Plaza Truck Stop at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road
  • $3.89 per gallon: Exxon at 13909 Florida Blvd.

Find the latest from GasBuddy here