Gas prices are up around 10 cents from last week in Baton Rouge, but drivers can still find prices as low as $3.78 in the area, according to GasBuddy.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline stands around $4.17 in Baton Rouge, AAA reported Wednesday.
Baton Rouge's record for highest average was set on Saturday, at around $4.20 per gallon.
Here are the cheapest places to find gas around Baton Rouge:
- $3.78 per gallon: Grand Paradise at 46447 LA-16
- $3.84 per gallon: Sam's Club at 10444 N. Mall Drive
- $3.85 per gallon: Costco at 10000 Dawnadelle Ave.
- $3.85 per gallon: Sam's Club at 201 Bass Pro Blvd.
- $3.89 per gallon: Chevron at 14025 Denham Road
- $3.89 per gallon: Gill's Grocery at 39269 LA-621
- $3.89 per gallon: Livingston Fuel Express at 29510 S. Frost Road
- $3.89 per gallon: Exxon at 19072 Florida Blvd.
- $3.89 per gallon: Magnolia Plaza Truck Stop at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road
- $3.89 per gallon: Exxon at 13909 Florida Blvd.
Find the latest from GasBuddy here.