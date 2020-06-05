The Baton Rouge Area Chamber said the stark disparities that persist between black and white residents is negatively impacting the local economy and said it plans to do more to remove systemic barriers and address institutional racism to create a more inclusive business environment.

BRAC said in a press release Friday that data it compiled showed "jarring" though unsurprising racial disparities across a broad swath of indicators measuring the region's relative strength for economic inclusion, including poverty levels, household incomes, educational attainment and workers in management positions.

The organization noted that these disparities are directly correlated with economic performance and said the region will continue to fall behind its peers if not addressed.

"We have a responsibility to express solidarity that black lives matter, to commit to doing more to understand and remove systemic barriers and institutional racism, and to help each other understand what has brought us to this moment," the release read.

It added that its paramount that the business community "not only recognizes but internalizes the profound sadness, fear, and horror inflicted on black colleagues, employees, friends, and families throughout our region, resulting from the senseless murder of George Floyd."

The press release arrives as protesters concluded their first week of peaceful demonstrations along Siegen Lane, a bustling retail district which has come to represent the disinvestment, racial segregation, white flight and classism that opponents of the St. George movement have used in their campaigns against incorporation.

BRAC said that it will make addressing racial disparities central to its work and also act by:

• Calling all companies in the region to be more intentional about offering equitable opportunities for black-owned suppliers.

• Pledging to connect black-owned business in metro Baton Rouge to banking or credit partners to assist them with their application for a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan. No black-owned business in Baton Rouge should go out of business for lack of access to this financial lifeline.

• Urging more businesses and business leaders to support the creation of diversity committees within their own businesses.

• Committing to cost share Dialogue on Race tuition with the first 20 businesses that reach out, and to pursue those dialogues within its own organization.

• Engaging with the young people who have taken a leading role in organizing local protests and discussing with them issue areas like law enforcement reforms and strategies to support reinvestment in disinvested communities.

• Supporting people’s opportunities to serve as direct change agents themselves – filling out the Census, registering to vote and voting, reading the literature of racial injustice, and participating in our Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

+22 'Hear us. See us': Protests against police brutality continue along Siegen Lane Protesters gathered on Siegen Lane again Tuesday evening to speak out against police brutality, chanting loudly with voices already hoarse fro…