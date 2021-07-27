Baton Rouge could be getting a lot of money from a $26 billion national settlement with opioid makers, and those battling the city's soaring overdose death rate say it could be a huge help — if the money is used for the right things.

That includes outreach, treatment, data collection, and overdose-reversing drugs, treatment providers, advocates and health officials said.

Louisiana stands to receive as much as $350 million over 18 years from the settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the three largest distributors, McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. That amount will be split among municipalities around the state, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office said in a news release last week.

The agreement settles more than 3,000 lawsuits from all over the country accusing the companies of selling opioid painkillers despite knowing they were fueling an addiction epidemic.

Baton Rouge has one such lawsuit. It's up to the Metro Council to decide whether to continue with that individual lawsuit or accept a share of this settlement.

If Baton Rouge does sign on, it's not clear yet how much it might get. That's because it's not yet clear which other cities and states might sign onto the suit, said Burton LeBlanc, the lawyer representing Baton Rouge.

Some governments have rejected the settlement, criticizing the size of the payout or the fact that it doesn't require the companies to admit wrongdoing. Those governments are moving forward with their own, individual lawsuits.

East Baton Rouge saw 242 overdose deaths last year, a new record — and that record is likely to be broken again this year, District Attorney Hillar Moore and Coroner Beau Clark said. About 95% of those deaths involved some type of opioid, according to Moore’s office.

“I’m worried things are becoming worse, and this money can hopefully be put into programs and places as fast as possible so we can slow all this down,” Clark said.

Programs that provide treatment for people struggling with addiction need to receive the “lion's share” of the funding rather than advertising and public outreach, because “billboards don’t save lives,” Clark said.

“We really should put all of our money into the side of treatment — finding individuals in the community that have substance abuse issues, get them the help they need so that they don’t become one of the individuals where I’m investigating their death,” Clark said.

That can be accomplished, Moore said, by sending money toward data collection so resources can be better targeted to areas in the parish with high overdose rates.

Moore’s grant writer, Jon Daily, said he’s been working with outside groups and gathering studies on how best to address the crisis, such as studies released by Johns Hopkins University and Harvard University.

Those studies have prompted the DA's office and parish government to create the East Baton Rouge Overdose Coalition, which will gather data to get help to those who need it the most.

The organization will also try to help get more people into treatment and better train first responders.

The coalition includes several advocate like Tonja Myles, who has been in recovery herself for more than three decades.

Myles says a priority should be decreasing the time it takes to get treatment. There's a "small window," she says, when someone battling addiction is open to getting professional help.

"If there’s a wait time, most people are going to relapse,” Myles said. “They’re going to want to use because it’s hard for them to stay clean during that time. Making sure they can get into a treatment provider when they’re ready is necessary."

Myles pointed to the newly opened Bridge Center for Hope, a nonprofit crisis and addiction center funded by the city-parish, as a good example of meeting people in that window.

“Part of the issue is nobody really knows where to go when they are having a crisis situation, whether they be on substances or with mental health,” said the center’s executive director, Charlotte Claiborne. “The Bridge Center, it takes that guesswork out.”

But Claiborne said her facility is just set up for short-term care, which can only do so much for someone recovering from addiction. She said Baton Rouge does not have any mental health hospitals, which are a necessary place for a 28-day detoxification that starts the road to recovery.

Dr. Jan Laughinghouse, the executive director for Capital Area Human Services, said that 28-day detoxification process should be a key goal of any settlement funds.

“These companies are what caused the issue, we have these funds and we should be able to treat anybody who wants to be treated for an opioid use disorder,” Laughinghouse said.

While the discussions of where the money should be spent are still in early stages, Laughinghouse said she has hope they can be used to blunt the impact of the opioid epidemic.

“I’m just glad that a terrible wrong is being righted,” Laughinghouse said. “It will not help all of those people who have gone on, but it will help the people who are struggling now.”