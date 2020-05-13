krispy kreme doughnuts
Krispy Kreme will be reopening its doors at 5504 Plank Road on May 26. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be reopening its doors at 5504 Plank Road on May 26, a spokesperson for the local store said Wednesday.

The doughnut shop closed its doors for remodeling in July 2019. Since then, the old building was razed and replaced by a new structure with a modern design. 

Krispy Kreme has been located on Plank Road since the 1960s. For several years in the early 2000s, a second Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme was open on Siegen Lane.

The shop's corporate headquarters, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, got an occupancy permit for the Plank Road building in November.

