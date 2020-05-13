Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be reopening its doors at 5504 Plank Road on May 26, a spokesperson for the local store said Wednesday.
The doughnut shop closed its doors for remodeling in July 2019. Since then, the old building was razed and replaced by a new structure with a modern design.
Krispy Kreme has been located on Plank Road since the 1960s. For several years in the early 2000s, a second Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme was open on Siegen Lane.
The shop's corporate headquarters, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, got an occupancy permit for the Plank Road building in November.