The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has asked the city-parish parks department to take the lead role in pushing forward an ambitious plan to restore and beautify the Baton Rouge lakes from conception to construction.

That leadership position would involve having BREC commit approximately $5 million toward the engineering plan and dredging of two of the lakes the parks departments owns in the six-lake system.

"We'd like for the commissioners to take the lead by committing the dollars. If they do that, it will help us raise the other dollars we need to do the rest of the lakes," said BRAF Vice President John Spain.

BRAF has previously pinned the total costs for dredging all the lakes in the system somewhere around $25 million.

A revitalization project has been under consideration for several years, with BRAF developing a master plan in 2015 that not only focused on improving the lakes' water quality but habitat creation and beautification improvements, like additional sidewalks and recreational amenities.

Over the years, the six lakes that make up the man-made system — City Park, University, Campus, College, Crest and Erie — have slowly been filling in with sediment from surrounding properties, leading to declined water quality. The shallow parts of the water system turn warmer in the summer, leading to fish kills.

The city-parish owns two of the lakes with the rest are owned by LSU.

BRAF's master plan calls for the dredging of lakes in sections while using the dredged soil to build wetlands and dedicated pedestrian and biking trails. Public input BRAF received through a series of community meetings also contributed to the proposed improvements.

"We're trying to take those plans and converting them into an actual engineering plan for how we dredge the lakes," Spain said. "We have a sense of urgency in this."