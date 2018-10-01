GONZALES — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Ascension Parish government $17.5 million to upgrade the parish-owned water system for Donaldsonville and, in the process, also aid water service outside the city, parish officials said Monday.
The rural development funding, which is split between a loan and grant, will be used to upgrade or replace the water distribution system, water meters and water production plant of the former Peoples Water Co. system.
In 2016, the parish bought the private system, which serves the city of Donaldsonville and is now known as Parish Utilities of Ascension.
In a statement Monday, parish officials added that completion of the repairs will also allow parish government to link up the former private water system with a parish-built water system that encircles the city.
The linkage will allow the parish to fully supply the parish-built system from the upgraded water plant once held by Peoples Water. The parish could then end water purchases from Assumption Parish now supplying part of the parish-built system, known as Ascension Consolidated Utilities District No. 1.
"I made a commitment to provide the people of Donaldsonville with the high quality public water system they deserve,” Parish President Kenny Matassa said in the statement. “This funding allows us to make significant upgrades and keep our water system strong for years to come.”
Martin McConnell, spokesman for parish government, said Monday the USDA gave the parish an $8 million grant and a $9.5 million loan.
The $9.5 million USDA loan is expected to have a 40-year term and an interest rate of 2.375 percent. Parish officials said Monday they don't yet know how much the expected debt payments will add to ratepayers' bills.
The purchase of the Peoples Water system has generated some controversy, after the fact, because some council members have said they didn't see a parish "due diligence" report that outlined the aging Peoples Water system's millions in infrastructure needs before the voted to buy the plant.
The report came to light as parish officials have tried to wrangle questions about millions of gallons per month in unpaid for water. Leaks and old, inaccurate meters have largely, but tentatively been blamed.
Though officials aren't totally sure of the cause of the water losses, the level of uncertainty and the size of the losses have been reduced in recent months. The parish has also gotten positive water quality reports back in recent months.
Approximately $13 million of the USDA funding will be used for upgrades to the distribution and meter systems. More than 21 miles of water distribution pipes on the old Peoples Water system in Donaldsonville will be repaired or replaced, parish officials said.
Also, 3,000 water meters will be replaced with the latest technology for more accurate and efficient readings, officials said.
All elevated storage facilities and ground storage tanks will be upgraded, and all deferred maintenance cleared, parish officials added.
The remaining $4 million from the USDA funding will be earmarked for the renovation of the old Peoples Water production plant on the Mississippi River.
The plant is also near Bayou Lafourche, which starts at the Mississippi, and uses water diverted from the river into the bayou for supply.
Pumps and piping will be replaced at the plant. New disinfectant technology will be installed, and the old brick office building will be remodeled to provide for an emergency operations center, parish officials said.