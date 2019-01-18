Eight new low-emission city-parish buses have begun service as the Capital Area Transit System prepares to reorient its routes.

With the arrival of the new buses, the average age of fleet vehicles is 4.4 years, CATS officials said.

"Not only will the newer buses help with on-time performance, but they will hopefully also reduce the number of road calls due to maintenance issues," CATS CEO Bill Deville said in a news release.

The buses from manufacturer Gillig include security cameras, free Wi-Fi, and other features.

They roll out in time to be in service when CATS shakes up its routes on Feb. 24. The move is intended to redirect buses on less popular routes to provide more frequent service along popular lines.

The switch-over will happen on Feb. 24. In its most recent meeting, the CATS board voted to waive fares for the first week of the new routes.