Plaquemine police officer shoots, injures suspect accused of shooting another man Tuesday night _lowres (copy)

Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK — Louisiana State Police in Plaquemine on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A person was shot in the head Tuesday evening in Plaquemine and police are searching for a suspect, according to reports.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said the person was shot in the head at the corner of West W. Harleaux Boulevard and Calvin Street around 5:45 p.m., according to WAFB-TV.

The victim's condition was not immediately known, WAFB reported.

A Google Maps street view shows the location as banded by residential blocks and a cemetery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plaquemine Police Department at (225) 687-9273.

Email James Finn at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @RJamesFinn.