A person was shot in the head Tuesday evening in Plaquemine and police are searching for a suspect, according to reports.
Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said the person was shot in the head at the corner of West W. Harleaux Boulevard and Calvin Street around 5:45 p.m., according to WAFB-TV.
The victim's condition was not immediately known, WAFB reported.
A Google Maps street view shows the location as banded by residential blocks and a cemetery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Plaquemine Police Department at (225) 687-9273.