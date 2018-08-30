The historically neglected Baton Rouge corridor west of Lobdell Boulevard that includes neighborhoods like Melrose East and Smiley Heights has seen a couple signs of progress in recent years, with additions of a technical high school and an automotive training center.
But a group of city-parish officials have their eyes trained on a $30 million federal grant that they say could trigger new housing, commercial development and more to make the long-hoped for “Ardendale” concept a reality. They will submit their grant application in mid-September and are seeking input at 5:30 p.m. this evening at New Hope Baptist Church from people who live in the area.
The ideas for Ardendale — roughly a 2-square-mile area on either side of Ardenwood Drive between Choctaw Drive and Florida Boulevard — are ambitious. They come from a collaboration of city-parish agencies and philanthropists that includes the East Baton Rouge Housing Authority, City Hall, the Redevelopment Authority and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
And they are split into three concepts: people, neighborhoods and housing. Each portion details plans to lower crime, boost homeownership and grow rates of employment. Rather than simply spruce up the neighborhood in an industrial and impoverished area, the leaders on the project want to turn Ardendale into a mixed-income and mixed-use mecca.
The plan says they would redevelop the Housing Authority’s Ardenwood Village apartments, develop a 168-unit housing community called Cypress at Ardendale, create housing demolition and neighborhood beautification initiatives and more.
They envision the community having large-scale murals, community gardens, walking paths and bike paths. The community would have a neighborhood watch program, additional street lighting, additional fire hydrants and other features aimed at reducing crime.
Finally, the neighborhood would have a multitude of resources to improve the quality of life for those who live there. The plan includes additions of a YWCA early learning center, an elementary-level charter school, magnet programs in existing schools, and programs to teach children about dance, music and culinary skills. And educational resources for adults will be available as well, with job fairs and providers to help adults prepare for GED exams. For seniors, the community would have its owner senior center and Meals on Wheels programs.
The community plan would be implemented over 10 years.
