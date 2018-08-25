A group of 80 volunteers banded together at BREC’s Blackwater Conservation Area Saturday to do battle with a stubbornly invasive plant invader that clogs many of Louisiana's waterways.
The objective of the “Water Hyacinth Rodeo” on Saturday was to clear a pond of the nuisance plant at a popular fishing and kayaking destination in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Strewn together in a bouquet, the lavender flower of this South American plant makes for lovely table decor. When placed in a pond, though, the plant rapidly grows and multiplies into a bulbous, ecological pest.
“The flowers are pretty but that’s about all,” said Nathaniel Klumb, president of PaddleBR, whose organization works to clear paddle trails in the Baton Rouge area.
Aerial drone shots by Klumb showed four acres of Blackwater’s six-acre pond covered in hyacinths.
“This is definitely the worst it’s been,” said Amanda Takacs, a naturalist with BREC and lead organizer of the event. “This is everything, basically, since the spring. It’s really exploded in the month of July.”
So, how did a plant from South America come to be such a nuisance for South Louisiana?
The plant was first introduced to Louisiana in 1884, when New Orleans held the World’s Industrial and Cotton Centennial Exposition, otherwise known as the World’s Fair. To commemorate the event, water hyacinths were imported and placed in glass decor and given to attendees as a gift. But, like someone giving you a free, adorable puppy named Cujo, people soon learned there was a problem.
By 1890, water hyacinths had made an unwelcome home in ecological habitats throughout the south. Their negative effects soon became apparent, to the point that Louisiana lawmakers at the beginning of the twentieth century tried to introduce a bill that would release hippos — yes hippos — into the states waterways to chow down on the plants and control the problem.
Fast forward to 2018, and hyacinths are now one of the largest ecological problems, in terms of plants, for Louisiana. In 2017, according to a chart from Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries, the water hyacinth had infested 74,805 acres across the state.
"It has a really fast reproduction rate and a really good root structure for survival, so it just multiplies quickly,” said Takacs. "When it dies, the process of decomposing takes oxygen, and essentially sucks oxygen out of the pond. And that’s when you get fish kills.”
In addition to disrupting the ecological habitat, the plants clog waterways, causing issues for commercial and recreational fisherman, as well as weekend-warriors and naturalists.
While chemical controls like pesticides work in small doses, too much can cause fish kills and pose other ecological problems in park ponds. And there’s been mixed results using biological controls, like weevils.
Therefore, Takacs said: “Volunteers are our best option.”
And that’s how several local organizations like PaddleBR, the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge, Alpha Mu Tau, and BREC’s conservation volunteer group, Greenforce, came to be spending Saturday with other lay conservationists wading through the Blackwater Conservation pond fighting a South American plant.
They worked shoulder to shoulder tackling the problem. Zayne Double, a young cadet from the National Guard Youth Challenge, shouted to his friends, “Let’s go boys,” as they hurled hyacinths onto the bank — and playfully at one another.
“I’ve never worked so hard in my life,” said James Smith, director of Alpha Mu Tau, a local Baton Rouge youth fraternity for young men. “But it’s good to see the guys serving the community and bringing families back together in this beautiful area.”
Sydney McGraw, a member of the BREC volunteer group, Greenforce, said, “This is a beautiful park, and I wanted to come out this Saturday and do my part.”
While impossible to fully get rid of the hyacinths, she said, they could at least mitigate some of the damage they cause.
At the end of the day, every volunteer was covered in mud and sweat and bugs and plant roots.
“The really cool thing is the community rallied behind this,” said Takacs. “It was nice to see people want to help and take care of their park. People don’t often see that it’s their park.”
Just remember: don’t plant hyacinths in your local pond.
“Yeah, we are asking people not to do that,” Takacs said.