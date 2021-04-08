Two months after Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a lawsuit to prevent records about sexual harassment accusations against one of his top employees from becoming public, his office has released a new memo that targets the whistleblower who filed the original complaint.

Sandra Schober, deputy director of Landry’s administrative services division, sent a her boss a memo, dated April 7, that explains how the office handled the complaint against former criminal division Director Pat Magee. It’s unclear what prompted Schober to write the new memo, given that nearly three months have passed since the Attorney General’s Office wrapped up its investigation into Magee, who resigned last month after the office received a second sexual harassment complaint.

The AG received a formal complaint about Magee’s behavior in November of last year. It alleged that Magee often harassed women in his office and affected their career paths, suggesting that one woman be assigned to a criminal trial “because male jurors would want to have sex with her” and declining to promote another because her attractive looks might cause Magee to lose his self-control.

Landry’s office hired the law firm Taylor Porter to investigate the complaint, and the investigation found that Magee's actions made others uncomfortable but did not rise to the level of sexual harassment.

How that conclusion was reached remains unknown: Landry’s office has only released heavily redacted results of the Taylor Porter investigation. Those documents remain at issue in a lawsuit that Landry filed against a reporter for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune who requested copies of them.

But in addition to providing dozens of blacked-out pages related to the Taylor Porter investigation Wednesday, Landry’s office also shared Schober’s new memo.

It contains several curious assertions. While Landry’s office eventually concluded that Magee himself did not engage in sexual harassment, the memo suggests that the whistleblower who came forward about Magee could be in violation of the office’s sexual harassment policy based on his failure to report Magee’s misbehavior.

Magee has denied ever committing sexual harassment and has said that he does not condone it.

Schober wrote that she had reviewed text messages between Magee and the whistleblower, provided by Magee, and that some of the whistleblower’s texts were questionable.

“These texts were sent by (name redacted) to Pat and a determination needs to be made if these text messages violate our professionalism and integrity policy, and if these may also constitute sexual harassment, albeit the potential victims are likely unaware of their existence,” she wrote.

“In addition, it is also a violation of our Sexual Harassment policy for a supervisor not to report inappropriate behavior in a timely manner and the complainant knew about the alleged inappropriate behavior for years before finally reporting it to me,” she added.

Schober’s memo makes clear that the complainant is a man, and it more or less identifies him by specifying the job he holds. His initial complaint expressed fear that Landry’s office would retaliate against him for coming forward.

“You constantly wonder what will happen if and when you finally have the courage to come forward,” the employee wrote. “This is especially true when the person you need to report reminds you over and over how he is close personal friends with the Attorney General. This is not Wal-Mart, this is the Louisiana Department of Justice and when someone is close friends with the most powerful law enforcement officer in Louisiana, coming forward is not an easy decision.”

While the employee who reported the sexual harassment is now in the crosshairs by Landry himself, Landry repeatedly attacked The Advocate | The Times-Picayune in the course of his lawsuit against the newspaper reporter, claiming that requesting records about the harassment would chill employees from coming forward. Landry had argued that his goal in filing the lawsuit was to help protect victims and witnesses, even though this newspaper told Landry's office to redact their names for protection.

But Schober’s memo alleges that a “confidential informant” came forward after media reports on the Magee complaints and told her that the whistleblower was known to have falsified information in the past.

Schober said there was nothing in the whistleblower’s file about such an allegation. But she added that “due to the pattern within this matter for misrepresenting information, we … are in the process of investigating this matter further to determine if (name redacted) lacks the requisite judgment, honesty, and integrity required of all LADOJ personnel.”

Schober’s memo also analyzed four instances of sexual harassment that the whistleblower reported, disagreeing with some of their conclusions about what constituted sexual harassment. She insisted that the woman who Magee allegedly declined to promote because of her good looks actually did not receive the promotion had “numerous work-related issues” that disqualified her for the role.

Schober, however, did not include any evidence that Magee never commented on the woman’s appearance, and in fact called for “further review” to determine whether he made such statements.

She also defended Magee over the complaint that alleged he called one attorney “old and ugly.” The complainant said Magee suggested using a younger, more attractive attorney on a case who Magee allegedly described as “f---able.”

Again, Schober wrote that the attorney who Magee allegedly described as “old and ugly” was under review for “potential policy violations,” adding that it was reasonable to conclude that Magee did not place her on a high-profile case because of those. She also said Magee did not discriminate against older employees because half the attorneys who Magee hired were age 40 and older.

Still, Schober again called for more review into whether Magee made the alleged comments about the employee.

Though Schober acknowledged that she did not know whether Magee made such comments about his employees, she also criticized the whistleblower who said he witnessed them.

“In addition, the speculations included in the initial grievance complaint were false as there was evidence to the contrary,” she wrote.