Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome added a new member to her administrative team this week, naming Courtney Scott as her chief service officer.
Scott, a Southern University graduate with experience in project management, community engagement and communications, will focus on initiatives geared toward increasing volunteerism, community engagement and developing new partnerships between the city-parish and local businesses and philanthropic leaders.
"Service has shaped my character and success, and I am honored and humbled to serve the Baton Rouge community in this role,” Scott said in a news release. "My goal is to create a collaborative experience for residents by developing action-oriented plans that deliver concrete results and continuously improve quality of life while furthering progress in our community.
As the city-parish's chief service officer, Scott will also serve as the administrative lead for the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program and Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.