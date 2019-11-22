Representatives from one of the opposition groups that tried to stop the creation of St. George will host an informational event Saturday to help those who don't want to be a part of the new city find a way to find a future in Baton Rouge.

Better Together/One Baton Rouge is hosting "Annexation Day" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those who live within the proposed boundaries of St. George can learn how to ask the city-parish to join their neighborhoods to Baton Rouge before the formal incorporation takes place. A lawsuit has the new city on hold.

St. George supporters said that higher taxes will immediately greet anyone moving from the now unincorporated areas of southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish into the City of Baton Rouge.

Saturday's "Annexation Day" event, to be held at the Unitarian Church on Goodwood Boulevard, builds upon the momentum surrounding annexation that cropped up immediately after the Oct. 12 election to incorporate the city in the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish.

"We're in the process of helping five neighborhoods annex their entire neighborhoods into Baton Rouge and we have received over 500 individual requests for annexation," said M.E. Cormier, a leader with One Baton Rouge. "Anybody interested in annexing can drop in anytime to get questions answered and help filling out [annexation] forms."

Cormier would not identify what subdivisions she was referring to but indicated they hope to file the first residential annexation request with the city-parish sometime next month.

The city-parish can accept annexation petitions only from areas that share a common border with the city. But future road transfers between the state and city-parish could create more pathways for Baton Rouge to annex businesses and residences from inside the boundaries of the new city of St. George.

In the Oct. 12 election, 54%, or 17,421 people, of those who cast ballots opted to create the new city; 14,867 voters, approximately 46%, voted against incorporation.

Besides residents, several businesses are also have taken steps to flee the proposed city. The owners of five buildings inside the United Plaza office complex, on the southeast side of Essen Lane, have already filed an annexation request to the city-parish.

And prominent businessman Richard Lipsey also filed a petition to have his wholesale firearm headquarters near Exchequer Drive pulled into the city limits.

Annexation requests must be approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

St. George organizers have previously said they've received requests from outlying areas wanting to join the proposed new city following last month's election.

However, there's not much they can do about it since the incorporation is blocked for moving forward right now because of a lawsuit filed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and several others, including Cormier.

St. George proponents have yet to file their legal response to the lawsuit.

Drew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for the St. George proponents, said time would be better spent with everyone who lives in the proposed city coming together to work on creating what he said would be a "21st Century" city.

"We have the opportunity to create something special for the community to make East Baton Rouge better," he said Friday. "For those thinking annexation into Baton Rouge is a good idea, (they'll) be waking up to higher taxes on the first day and won't get increased services."