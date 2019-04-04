The Ascension Parish Council postponed action Thursday that would have opposed legislation to consolidate local sales tax collection offices into one state entity amid questions from some of the 11-member body's more pro-business members.
Forty-three miles to the north of Donaldsonville, where the council had met, the Livingston Parish School Board gave full-throated opposition to the same bill Thursday night in a central pocket of that parish.
State Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, has proposed HB 57, which would call for a constitutional amendment to replace all local sales tax collections from parish-level agencies with a single state entity. Magee and business groups support the bill and have backed past, failed legislative efforts as a means of streamlining tax collection.
But Mike Curtis, who oversees parish-wide sales tax collection and distribution in Livingston, told the parish School Board before it voted that the local system makes sure things are done properly.
"You’ll lose a lot of guarantees if it gets out of the hands of the local people to make sure it gets done and done correctly,” Curtis said.
The Louisiana Police Jury Association and other government associations are circulating resolutions asking their membership to oppose HB 57 and similar bills.
In Livingston, the parish School Board collects sales taxes for 17 government agencies and hauls in about $9 million to $10 million per month. In Ascension, a special authority overseen by a seven-member board with representatives from key local governments oversees collection for 12 taxing jurisdictions.
Magee has argued his bill would better position the state to take advantage of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court precedent that has opened the door to more broadly tax internet sales.
But government association lawyers say Magee's rationale is a misreading of the ruling, arguing the state has already created the legal framework to take advantage of the precedent and also the statewide entity to start collecting those taxes. Some watchers from business groups dispute that reading of the case, however.
Ascension administration officials tried to make a similar point, as Curtis did in Livingston on Thursday, arguing that the localized system offers the parish government more say on the collection process. The parish government's representative on the authority board is longtime Finance Director Gwen LeBlanc.
"Our position is that we think we're more efficient at collecting the taxes than the state, by a lot," she said.
Ascension government, in particular, relies heavily on sales tax collections, especially from the industrial sector, to fuel its operations and doesn't have as strong a base in property taxes as the parish school system or sheriff's office. The sheriff collects property tax.
LeBlanc also noted, for example, that parish government has several sales-tax sharing agreements that have developed as municipalities in Ascension have annexed land and incorporated sales tax-rich retail areas.
"We don't know what would be come of those," she said.
Yet, some of the same arguments that Curtis used in Livingston to to oppose the bill were used in Ascension to argue against acting on a similar resolution opposing the bill.
Curtis told the Livingston School Board that the “scariest bit of all” about the bill is that it is only three pages. It leaves a lot of room, he said, for debate about how it would be implemented should it pass and be approved by the voters as a constitutional amendment.
In Ascension, council members called for more information and a better idea about how the now broadly worded bill would actually accomplish consolidating the collection process and ending the parish-level agencies now in place.
But those members also showed interest in improving the collection of internet sales taxes and methods to ease the burden on small brick-and-mortar businesses that have to compete with internet operations that currently don't effectively have same sales tax burdens.
Councilman Aaron Lawler said he believes it was too soon to act on the resolution until he has more information.
"Because it looks like this bill, as written, is probably going to be amended by the time it gets to final passage because it seems, in my opinion, it's overly broad and doesn't have enough specifics," Lawler said.
Ascension Councilman Bill Dawson, a former oil company executive who is now working on the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, objected to having Kressy Krennerich, the sales tax administrator, speak about the resolution opposing Magee's bill.
Dawson noted the authority collects about $540,000 a year in fees from the parish to collect taxes.
Dawson said he didn't know if that figure was high or low compared with what the state might charge but suggested having authority officials talk about the resolution was like "asking a roofer if we need a roof."
Krennerich clarified she was not present to advocate for the resolution but to answer questions.
She also said the authority's fees for sales tax collections is less than 1 percent of collections. The state currently charges 1 percent for other collections, like vehicle sales taxes.