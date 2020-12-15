Instead of a chaotic emergency room or dangerous parish prison, someone in East Baton Rouge Parish who has a mental health or substance abuse crisis will soon be able to turn to the Bridge Center for Hope — a taxpayer-funded crisis stabilization center that will begin accepting patients by the end of the month.

The 24,000 square foot facility, located across from Baton Rouge General Mid City, will employ a "no wrong door" approach, meaning anyone in need of urgent psychiatric care is welcome — whether they walk in from Florida Boulevard, are escorted by a loved one, or transported by first responders or law enforcement.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday celebrating the new facility came nearly two years after parish voters overwhelmingly approved its funding source: a 10-year, 1.5-mill property tax that's expected to generate around $6 million annually. The public will have the opportunity to see how their tax dollars were spent at an open house Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the facility's 3455 Florida Blvd. site.

The Bridge Center is set up to serve as a short-term respite for those experiencing an urgent behavioral health episode. The first stop for any patient will be the crisis stabilization unit, an open space featuring 16 recliners where clinicians will triage and treat patients in their first 23 hours on-site.

About 30% of patients may require more time to stabilize and will be transferred to either a detox or psychiatric unit for a few more days, depending on their needs. Both units include 16 beds and round-the-clock care.

The goal eventually is to connect guests with longer-term health care, not just help with an immediate crisis.

On arrival, patients will immediately be paired with a care management team tasked with planning their discharge. That team will remain linked with patients for up to 30 days after their stay, providing a "warm hand-off" as patients navigate doctor appointments and other services.

The Bridge Center will also employ a mobile team that will respond to crises taking place in the community and help stabilize residents where they are or transport them directly to the facility. The two-person team will include a clinician as well as a peer support specialist with personal experience tackling a mental health or substance abuse issue.

The property tax supporting the facility was approved by 68% of voters in December 2018 and was buoyed by support from a number of law enforcement officials. They argued that the parish desperately needed somewhere to bring people experiencing a mental health crisis besides the parish prison or emergency rooms, which often lack the resources to address a high volume of psychiatric patients.

The facility includes a dedicated entrance where law enforcement can quickly drop off patients. That could save a considerable amount of time for police officers, who can sometimes spend anywhere from four to 12 hours booking someone into jail or waiting for a hospital bed, officials said.

"There are better answers than an emergency room or jail," said John Spain, the executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which established the nonprofit Bridge Center five years ago. "This facility is designed to provide calm, support and hope to a community that needs it."

The Bridge Center's opening comes nearly a week after an inmate with a history of mental illness died in the Parish Prison. The death of Marcus Morris, 61, is still under investigation, but he was taken into custody six weeks ago after police received complaints about him breaking glass bottles and urinating in the parking lot of a Scenic Highway gas station.

When officers searched Morris' criminal history, they found numerous warrants for failure to appear in court on minor alleged offenses over the past several months, including entry or remaining after forbidden, public drinking, urinating in public, theft and simple battery. Those outstanding misdemeanor cases ultimately landed him behind bars Oct. 28.

Police Chief Murphy Paul declined to comment on specifics of the arrest but said in an interview Tuesday that BRPD will decide on a "case by case basis" whether someone is experiencing a crisis and needs to first go to the Bridge Center.

Amy Pugsley, an official with RI International, the firm contracted to operate the Bridge Center, said if necessary they will double-back with law enforcement if a patient they drop off for stabilization has to report for warrants after discharge. But she cautioned that the center is a "safe space" for people to recover and is in no way a staging area for police.

RI International's CEO, David Covington, echoed those sentiments, saying that for far too long those experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis have been detained or punished instead of given the care they need.

"This opportunity is a direct communication of 'we want to support you, we want to help you and we want to make that care immediately accessible just like we do for medical emergencies on a daily basis," Covington said.

The Bridge Center is part of what Council Member LaMont Cole called an emerging medical district in Mid City, pointing to the newly reopened emergency room at Baton Rouge General and Caresouth, a federally qualified health center, down the street. Parker's Pharmacy, a local small business, is also planning a new storefront nearby.