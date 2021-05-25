A natural gas well exploded in St. Mary Parish Tuesday afternoon following an oil well blowout, causing at least four injuries.
The Texas Petroleum Investment Company was in the process of sealing a natural gas well on Little Wax Bayou in Belle Isle on Sunday afternoon when the well blew out for unknown reasons, according to the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. Wild Well Control, a Houston well control company, responded to the blowout Monday afternoon.
However, while working on the uncontrolled spill, the exposed gasoline became ignited and caused an explosion Tuesday. It is unclear what caused the ignition.
At least four people — all Wild Well employees — had burns on their hands and faces, according to Wild Well Control. At least one of those injured has been transported by air to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, according to their spokesperson, Elisabeth Arnold.