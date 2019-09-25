The family of a man who died in the waters of Tanzania just minutes after an under-water proposal to his girlfriend, expect his body to be returned to Baton Rouge sometime this weekend, his sister posted on Facebook.

Mandy Hoffman, sister of Steven Weber Jr. , posted Wednesday, "Thank you for the countless number of people who have helped get my brother home."

Hoffman said funeral services for her brother are set for Tuesday at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Marquette Avenue, with visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Catholic Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial is to follow, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Weber and his girlfriend, Baton Rouge attorney, Kenesha Antoine, were visiting the Manta Resort in Tanzania, a destination that offers an underwater hotel room.

After swimming down outside the windows of the room last week, Weber held up to Antoine a written marriage proposal, protected by plastic, and showed her a jewelry box with a ring.

He then swam out of view of the video Antoine was recording. Hoffman told the Associated Press that Antoine went to the deck level of the underwater structure to meet her fiance.

When he never surfaced from the water, Hoffman said, Antoine tried to reach resort personnel by phone and radio without success. She flagged down a passing boater who was able to find Weber and attempted to revive him.

Hoffman told the AP she received an email from Tanzanian officials on Monday, saying that an autopsy had been done but that they didn't have a cause of death as of Monday.

Hoffman reported that Weber had been snorkeling several times and was a strong swimmer.