GREENSBURG — Plans for a $90 million specialty sawmill that dangled nearly 100 permanent jobs in St. Helena Parish have evaporated after the police jury took issue with the project and one of its developers died of COVID-19.
Under a firm named Florida Parishes Forest Products LLC, developers planned in early 2020 to build a sawmill near Greensburg off La. 10. State records showed the project was poised to bring 95 full-time jobs plus up to 120 temporary construction jobs to Greensburg by 2022.
But, in a phone interview Tuesday, Florida Parishes Forest Products co-developer Lindsey McMorris said plans to place the project in Greensburg — the seat of this rural parish, inhabited by little more than 10,000 people — stalled late after the police jury declined to support the venture.
The developers for several months thereafter sought other locations, McMorris said. He and his partner, Wayne Hagan, soon found two “superb” sites to consider.
But, when Hagan became ill with COVID-19 early in 2021, continuing the project became a momentous challenge, McMorris said.
His partner died from the virus in February; McMorris bowed out.
“Our effort got entangled in his succession, and I finally had to just stop,” he said. “There may be some other folks working the project now, but I'm not involved.”
McMorris declined to elaborate on what drove the police jury’s disagreement over plans for the Greensburg site — nor would he specify which other locations the developers later considered.
In a phone interview, St. Helena Parish President Frank E. Johnson explained that the board wasn’t prepared to cover a $40 million sum the developers requested from the parish to help pay for the project.
“We didn’t have that kind of money, and we didn’t know where we’d come up with that kind of money if the state or federal government didn’t give it to us,” Johnson said.
McMorris later told The Advocate that the firm had not requested any money from the parish; he insisted that the police jury had simply declined to support the project.
Timber has been a thriving industry in St. Helena Parish since well before the ill-fated Greensburg project took shape. The parish’s gently rolling hills are blanketed by thick pine forest. Along La. 449, the trees occasionally open into wide clearings felled by timber workers.
Several lumber companies have an active presence there, including Pine Grove Lumber Co. LLC, Barnes Lumber Co. and Paul Davis Lumber Co. Another, Soterra, paid the fifth-most taxes of any entity in the parish last year, records show.
Florida Parishes Forest Products in August of 2020 applied for economic incentives under two programs.
One was the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, which would exempt the sawmill from 80% of property taxes during its first 10 years in operation. The other was the quality jobs program, which offers a cash rebate to companies up to 6% of annual gross payroll for up to 10 years, plus a state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures.
But, in the months after the firm filed for the incentives, they never appeared on the agenda of the Louisiana Board of Industry and Commerce, according to meeting minutes. The board gives ultimate sign-off to businesses seeking those incentives.
According to McMorris, last year’s lumber boom spurred by a mid-pandemic rise in home construction played no role in his and Hagan’s decision to start the company. They first discussed the project in 2017, he said, when the market “was in the opposite of a boom.”
McMorris said he also was not influenced by a slump in lumber prices this spring, which developed as markets stabilized amid rising COVID-19 vaccinations.
That choice sprang entirely from his partner’s death, he said.
In Greensburg, some officials lamented the loss of jobs the sawmill could have ushered in for the industry-strapped parish. The project might have helped keep young workers in St. Helena who would otherwise leave for work in Baton Rouge, Sheriff Nathaniel Williams said.
“It could have brought something to St. Helena that we’ve been missing,” Williams said.
Johnson, the parish president, agreed.
“If it could have happened, it would have helped St. Helena tremendously,” he said. “We need some kind of industry in our parish, so people won’t have to go so far to work.”
Staff writer Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.