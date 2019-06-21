What does the venerable Sunshine Bridge think about getting hit at least 21 times by maritime traffic since it was opened in 1964?
You can find out if you just ask — on the social media platforms Facebook and Twitter — where the bridge has had a lot of other things to say about its recent string of bad luck.
The often-hit Mississippi River bridge in St. James Parish has sassy, online identities on both mediums that have regularly commented about the span's travails since it was hit on Oct. 12 and again June 16.
After a tanker swiped one of the bridge's support piers June 16 and smashed its protective fenders, SunShineBridge tweeted a picture of the cartoon figure SpongeBob SquarePants.
Posted under the twitter handle @shine_bridge, the yellow undersea character shaped like a dish sponge can be seen whistling nervously and quoted saying, "When I see a tugboat coming my way."
Initial, erroneous reports from some media outlets suggested a tug had hit the bridge, though it was quickly corrected to an tanker. SunShineBridge made its point, though.
On Facebook, on June 16, the Sunshine Bridge identity kept it to the point, with a frustrated response to the bridge's second hit in eight months: "Son of a b----."
Perhaps one of the funniest posts came from SunShineBridge on Twitter Oct. 30.
A crane barge had hit the bridge's cage-like superstructure in the early morning darkness of Oct. 12.
Posted was a purported doctor's note signed by the medical practitioner "Nick Saban." The note said the patient, "Sunshine Bridge," would not be able to return to work until January.
The reason?
"Broken ribs/snuck while sleep."