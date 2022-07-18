A fatal shooting in Baton Rouge that witnesses at first said happened during a game involving a gun, is instead a case of second-degree murder, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
On Monday, a man was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Rudy Maldonado Rodrigues.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Keel Avenue in Baton Rouge. Rodrigues was pronounced dead at the scene.
"During the investigation, deputies were initially told that several subjects were playing with a revolver, spinning the cylinder with one round in the gun, aiming and pulling the trigger," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.
"However, after further investigation it was determined that Rodriguez and another man were in an argument when the man produced a gun and stated, 'Let me show you what to do with this.' He then aimed it at Rodriguez and pulled the trigger. The suspect then expressed surprise at what occurred and fled the scene."
The suspect, later identified as Samuel Lara-Garcia, 31, was located in Calcasieu Parish by State Police troopers.
Lara-Carcia was arrested on a count of second-degree murder and will be transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, the Sheriff's Office said.