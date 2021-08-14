East Baton Rouge Parish grew by nearly 4% over the past decade — about middle of the pack for large urban parishes in Louisiana — but new census data show that the growth rate was not evenly shared in Louisiana's largest parish.

Population growth instead has been largely focused on the parish's southern half and outside Baton Rouge's city limits, with pockets of strong to sharp growth happening in two cities in the parish's northern end.

Indeed, the unincorporated parts of East Baton Rouge grew by 8.4%, while the city limits of Baton Rouge fell by just less than 1% between 2010 and 2020, new census data show.

The new population and demographic data are the result of the decennial census, the once-every-10-year count of U.S. population that is used to apportion congressional seats, set new legislative and other local government district boundaries, and shed light on the demographics of a growing nation.

Though the coronavirus pandemic and last year's hurricanes created some barriers for the census takers in Louisiana, the census bureau says more than 99% of all homes and addresses in the state were accounted for in the mandatory tally.

The data for East Baton Rouge reveal important trends: declining population overall in the northern half of the parish, rising population in the south, a continued shift away from the less-flood-prone urban core and rising racial diversity across the parish.

While some of these growth patterns, as builders point out, simply reflect where available land for new homes is located, the trends also raise important policy questions.

City-parish and other local leaders have tried for years to improve the economic and social outlook of northern Baton Rouge but have also had to also grapple with continued development pressure in low-lying, flood-prone areas of southern and central Baton Rouge near Bayou Manchac and the Amite and Comite rivers. Recently that pressure has led to some calls for a development moratorium of some kind.

The northern portion of East Baton Rouge, in tracts generally north of a line along Florida Boulevard or Old Hammond Highway, slightly lost population between 2010 and 2020, falling 1.75%, even though Zachary and Central grew, an Advocate analysis of the new census data shows.

Zachary's population, for instance, rose by 29.1% over the past decade and had a population of 19,316 in 2020. The city of Central grew by 10.1% and approached 30,000 residents.

Central Mayor David Barrow said the latest numbers match what earlier estimates had been pointing toward. He attributed growth in Central and Zachary to their top-ranked school systems. He added that his city was seeing the effects of natural growth as the children of a generation ago have decided to make their homes in the place they grew up.

"Obviously, the first thing that pops into everyone's minds is the school systems. That is a driving force in our two cities," he said.

Others questioned the accuracy of the latest census figures that are contributing to the overall losses in northern Baton Rouge. The city of Baker saw a 10.4% drop in population between 2010 and 2020, a loss of 1,440 people.

Mayor Darnell "Da-1" Waites noted that utility figures, business startups and other statistics for the town have been on the upswing since his administration started in 2016.

Waites suggested the prior six years may have seen some population lost but it was still hard for him to envision the amount of population loss the bureau is reporting.

"There's no way we would have lost 1,400 people," he said. "That's not right."

The southern half of the parish saw solid growth of nearly 8.6% overall, which doubles the parish's growth rate as whole. Within that area, the region that would roughly correspond to the voter-approved-but-not-yet-incorporated city of St. George grew nearly twice as fast, the newspaper's analysis of new granular census data show.

A spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome declined on Friday to address the varying growth trends within the parish but referred to an earlier statement last week about the census data.

The statement from Broome argued the parish's overall growth of nearly 3.8% and the parish's increased diversity are signs East Baton Rouge remains a place for businesses and new families to locate.

"This growth reflects that both families and companies are seeking to be part of our wonderful city and parish” Broome said.

Overall, East Baton Rouge Parish added about 16,600 people between 2010 and 2020, but the area that roughly corresponds with the proposed city of St. George had one of the fastest pockets of growth in the parish, at nearly 16%.

Other areas of the Baton Rouge region grew faster than the St. George area, like Gonzales and Prairieville in Ascension or the small town of Addis in West Baton Rouge Parish, which grew by whopping 87.3% over the past decade.

But the St. George area would have been in the top 7% of all cities and towns in Louisiana had the census bureau tracked the area's population changes.

Andrew Murrell, an organizer of the St. George effort and a local lawyer, said the new census data suggest to him that people are moving to the St. George area and anticipating the proposed city's formation. While voters have approved incorporation, the move is being challenged in court amid claims it might hurt other areas of the parish.

The growth numbers in St. George, Murrell argued, offer support for its supporters' claim that the proposed city may be the best way to keep people from leaving East Baton Rouge.

"If you want stem the tide of people leaving the parish, and we're on the verge of losing population as a parish in total, even with gains of Zachary, Central and the unincorporated area, then you better hope for a city of St. George," Murrell said.

He noted that Ascension, Livingston and West Baton Rouge all saw strong growth in the past decade.

"They are growing in huge numbers because the middle-class people of this parish are leaving," he said.

In October 2019, voters within the St. George area approved the new city with 54% of the vote.

Weeks later, Broome and two parish residents sued to block St. George's formation, throwing the new city into limbo. The litigation is pending and scheduled for trial in January.

The newspaper's St. George figure is also more of a proxy for the proposed city's actual population and growth rate and likely inflates the population numbers somewhat.

An Advocate analysis relied on data from census tracts, which are irregular blocks of territory that the census bureau uses for demographic analysis. They don't precisely match the proposed city's municipal boundaries but do offer a rough match.

While flight from the parish has been a noted phenomenon over the past years, the U.S. Census Bureau has not yet released county-to-county migration data for 2020.

The migration data show in detail where people are moving to and from and the net effect of those changes. Births and deaths are also a component of population changes.

The census's latest migration estimate, over a five-year period from 2014 to 2018, showed East Baton Rouge had net in-migration. The parish did lose people, on a net basis, to several surrounding parishes, such as Livingston, West Baton Rouge and Iberville, but it also gained people, on a net basis, from Ascension, East Feliciana and St. Tammany parishes.

New 2020 demographic statistics show the overall population shifts in East Baton Rouge are happening in northern Baton Rouge because of losses in the two largest demographic groups, White and Black people, that weren't made up by gains in smaller racial categories like Hispanic and multi-racial residents. But the White population also fell by nearly twice as much as the Black population.

In the southern end of Baton Rouge, all major racial categories saw gains except for White residents, who fell by 5.8% compared with their 2010 numbers. Southern Baton Rouge's Black population rose by 17% over the past decade.

In raw numbers on the southern side, the area lost more than 8,620 of its White residents and gained more than 10,540 Black residents, the Advocate analysis shows.

Still, the two halves of Baton Rouge still retained their sharp racial divisions in 2020, with the northern end of the parish overwhelming Black overall and the southern end overwhelmingly White, but the gap between the White and Black populations in the southern end has narrowed.

The changing racial makeup has also pushed forward the parish's Black residents as the largest demographic group, with 45% of the population. No group has a majority of the parish, the data show.