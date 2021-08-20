If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies.
Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
"It's very effective at keeping people who aren't that sick from needing hospitalization if its given quickly, if it's given with the first few days of somebody having symptoms," said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state's top public health official.
The treatment is time-sensitive: patients should receive the infusion as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test result or within 10 days of the development of symptoms to get the best results.
So far, Ochsner Health System has administered 9,700 monoclonal antibody infusions. Of those patients, only 28 were subsequently admitted to the hospital, according to Warner Thomas, the hospital's CEO.
A healthcare provider must prescribe monoclonal antibodies.
If you don't have a doctor, you can call the state's COVID help line at 1-855-453-0774 for assistance in getting connected with the treatment.
"If you're diagnosed with COVID and you're early in that process and you're not in a hospital, I strongly advise you to call your doctor or medical provider, ask if monoclonal antibodies are indicated for you and if they are ask for their help to get you connected," Kanter said.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made molecules that mimic the immune system response to SARS-CoV-2. Louisiana has offered the treatment since Nov. 2020, when the FDA approved it under Emergency Use Authorization.
To qualify, you have to be at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 88 pounds.
You also must be considered "high risk" and satisfy one of the following criteria: have chronic kidney disease, diabetes, a body mass index greater than 35 or an immunosuppressive disease; are 65 years of age or older; are 55 years of age or older and have either cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
For those aged 12-17, you must meet one of the following criteria: a BMI greater than 85th percentile for age and gender; sickle cell disease; congenital or acquired heart disease; a neurodevelopmental disorder; a medical-related technological dependence; asthma or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control.
The treatment isn't intended to replace the vaccines, which are highly effective on their own at combating the deadly virus. But officials hope its use can free up bed space as hospitals grapple with the latest and worst surge of COVID.
"It is effective at keeping people out of the hospital and we can use every hospital bed saved right now that we can get," Kanter said.