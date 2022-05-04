A Roseland man was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder Tuesday, accused of slamming a man to the concrete at a Nicholson Drive apartment, sending the victim to the hospital unconscious and with brain hemorrhages, arrest records say.
The incident happened early March 5 at apartments at 4005 Nicholson Drive, when the victim arrived at 3 a.m. and entered the property's security gates, where he saw the suspect, Brody Hurst.
The victim told Baton Rouge Police investigators in an interview after he recovered, that he and Hurst "were not on speaking terms."
People were gathered at the scene that morning, and a witness later told Baton Rouge Police that the victim and Hurst had gone there to "resolve an issue between them."
The victim said that Hurst immediately grabbed him by the neck and slammed him to the ground.
The victim was knocked unconscious. A witness told police that Hurst began to stomp the victim in the head and torso, until she and another witness pulled Hurst away. Hurst then began to fight with the second witness.
Hurst fled after the first witness told him she was calling police. The witness drove the victim to the hospital.
Hurst, 19, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attemped second-degree murder.