As a popular water sports company welcomes people back to the Amite River for a lockdown-free river season, a local fire district chief is steeling himself to spend another summer plucking stranded river goers from the waters.

“I’m dreading it,” said Joe Koczrowski, chief of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5, which runs river rescues on a section of the Amite.

Koczrowski expects patrons will flock to Tiki Tubing, a Denham Springs company that sends people on tubing excursions down the river, as the weather gets hotter.

The chief’s worries are founded on how he spent the summer of 2020: Of the seven or eight rescues his crew performed on the Amite last year, Koczrowski estimated that most of them were customers of the tubing company. Tubers would float past the get-out point four hours down the river from Denham Springs, lose their tubes or drift out of cell service, he said.

His crew was left to rescue them.

“People, when they’re in the river, they don't know where the heck they’re at,” Koczrowski said. “We've had people that have floated by the get-out point. They've lost their rafts. We've had people that bring ice chests and they drink.”

Business boomed for Tiki Tubing last summer as people went to the Amite to escape the coronavirus lockdown, sparking environmental concerns — including from the mayor of nearby Central, WBRZ reported at the time — as lost tubes piled up on the river’s shores.

The environmental worries were only part of the problem, Koczrowski said.

Tiki Tubing takes many steps to keep its customers safe on the river, said Patricia Fore, one of the company’s co-owners. Safety efforts include multiple signs warning tubers of the approaching exit point at the end of their journey, and workers who try to flag them in from the beach that serves as their destination.

“But unfortunately some people seem to just not want to get out,” Fore said. “They just want to keep on floating, and I can’t do anything about that.”

Now, the chief is worried that a summer free from virus restrictions will lead even more river goers to float astray on the water.

The fire district had to rescue someone who floated past the exit point two weeks ago — on the company’s first weekend in operation for the summer.

“It’s going to be a long summer,” Koczrowski said. “I’m anticipating keeping the rescue boat running at least two or three times a month.”

So far, business has been slow for Tiki Tubing to start the season, said Fore. Last weekend’s heavy rain filled the Amite, and the company is required to suspend operations when the river is too high, she said.

If stranded tubers do need rescuing, Koczrowski’s crew will be better positioned than last year to bring them to safety. The fire district acquired a $20,000, state-of-the-art river rescue boat in April that will speed up its response time for river rescues by two hours, according to the chief.

The boat was purchased with a combination of fire district funds and money appropriated through the legislature by Rep. Buddy Mincey, R-Denham Springs, after Koczrowski asked for help buying equipment to aid in river rescues.

Koczrowski said he bears no ill will toward the company. But even with the rescue vessel added to his fleet, his crew will need help from the company to keep river goers safe this summer, the chief said.

“We're doing what we need to do, and we’d appreciate any help they could give us to alleviate some of these issues,” he said.