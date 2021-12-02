Extensive flaring on the western side of the CF Industries complex Wednesday in Ascension Parish was due to a planned maintenance shutdown, state regulators said.
A large flame dozens of feet long could be seen undulating in the Wednesday afternoon breeze from one of the lower stacks behind the huge complex's main entrance off La. 3089 just outside Donaldsonville.
Black smoke wafted high into the air above the flame.
The flaring was coming from the facility's Ammonia No. 3 plant in a controlled shutdown, state Department of Environmental Quality officials said in a statement Wednesday night.
CF Industries on the Mississippi River is the largest fertilizer complex in North America and has a series of plants aimed at making ammonia, urea and other nitrogen-based compounds. The facility is top employer and taxpayer in Ascension.
Earlier this year, flaring and pressure releases from the facility's Ammonia No. 6 plant were the source of repeated, mostly anonymous complaints to DEQ during the months of February, March, April and May, DEQ records show.
Some of that flaring was happening in the dark, between 1 to 4 a.m., DEQ inspectors confirmed.
DEQ inspectors determined the flaring then was due to startups or shutdowns of the Ammonia No. 6 plant and were authorized under the facility's air permit.
The flaring is aimed at combusting, or destroying, harmful chemicals that are often unavoidably emitted in a shutdown or startup.
In September and October, for instance, restarts of the complex's acid plants after power dips resulted in unknown amounts of sulfur dioxide emissions, DEQ records show. That chemical contributes to smog and acid rain.
Industry and DEQ officials often point out the flares are supposed to have a destruction efficiency of 99%, but permit requirements are often also focused on limiting black smoke and the soot and other pollution associated with the smoke.
DEQ spokesman Greg Langley said the flaring had been expected to end sometime late Wednesday.
A CF Industries spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment Thursday.