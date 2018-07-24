A partial closure of College Drive scheduled this weekend to repair a buckled portion of the road will result in “significant traffic delays,” city-parish public works officials said Tuesday.
The partial closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of College Drive, near the entrance to Chick-fil-A, the department said in a news release. The closure will last until 9 a.m. Sunday.
The roadway near Chick-fil-A buckled and is unsafe, said city-parish Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford. He said the mixture of searing heat and frequent rain likely contributed to the problem.
“It’s been bad,” he said. “It’s gotten progressively worse.”
The northbound lanes near the restaurant will be closed for the weekend; drivers trying to go northbound will rerouted to the center turn lane as a northbound route instead.
“If you can find a better route, you’re better off doing it,” Raiford said.
He said city-parish workers will cut through the asphalt and concrete and remove four panels to the fix the road.
They will repour the concrete, let it set for several hours, and then plan to lay down new asphalt on Sunday afternoon.
During the closure, northbound traffic on College Drive will be merged into one lane of southbound traffic.