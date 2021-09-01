Three days out from Hurricane Ida's wrath, Louisiana is beginning its shift from life saving to rebuilding with the help of a slew of federal programs aimed at repairing roofs, providing hot meals to the hungry and subsidizing homeowners for storm-related damages.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday said homeowners in select parishes can now sign up to have the Army Corps of Engineers cover their damaged roofs for free with temporary fiber-reinforced sheeting through Operation Blue Roof.
The eligible parishes include Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne. To sign up, go to blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.
The Corp installed around 14,000 blue tarps in southwest Louisiana last year after Hurricane Laura. Edwards said that in Hurricane Delta’s aftermath a few months later, the Corp-installed tarps fared far better than those put up by homeowners on their own.
“We’ve seen the difference it can make, and we still have a lot of hurricane season to go,” Edwards said.
Edwards also encouraged the public to apply for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Administration
“Everybody out there who is a Hurricane Ida survivor needs to apply to FEMA for individual assistance. It doesn’t happen automatically,” Edward said, noting that tens of millions of dollars have already gone out the door to families in need. To apply, go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
Louisiana on Tuesday received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow participants in its Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program, more commonly known as food stamps, to use their benefits on hot or prepared foods through Sept. 28. For information on disaster SNAP benefits, text “LADSNAP” to 898-211.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to tour Hurricane Ida’s devastation in Louisiana on Friday, and Edwards said he’ll be equipped with a long list of requests, emphasizing the need for a permanent housing program for southeast Louisiana. A similar request for supplemental aid for southwest Louisiana has fallen on deaf ears in Congress more than a year after the region was slammed by two devastating storms.
"When you see it for yourself, it is just so much more compelling than when you hear about it, or read about it, or maybe even just see it on TV" Edwards said. "Our people have taken a pretty good lick here from Hurricane Ida."
Edwards said power was restored Wednesday to more than 11,000 homes and businesses – a fraction of the 1.1 million users who lost power from the storm. That included portions of New Orleans East, though Edwards said he’s mindful it’s only a start and expects to see “steady progress” from this point forward.
Further south, in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, Edwards said officials with the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association told him the devastation is the worst they’ve seen in their 83-year history.
The governor noted that the fuel shortages are posing significant difficulties for Louisiana's recovery. As many as eight refiners were offline Tuesday, Edwards said. He took a moment out of the press conference to take a call from the White House on the issue.
"It is a significant problem because the fuel just isn't available to us the way we want it to be," Edwards said, noting that the state got a minor win Wednesday when the federal government approved a waiver to use red dye diesel in southeast Louisiana for 15 days.
Edwards on Wednesday also signed a new public health emergency order extending the state's indoor mask mandate until the end of September.
On a brighter note, Edwards said, fatalities from Hurricane Ida haven't shot up as expected. There remain two confirmed deaths from the storm.
“When you think about the sheer magnitude of utter devastation, the fact that that’s where we are is miraculous,” Edwards said. “it’s our job to make sure that we don’t lose more people unnecessarily from carbon monoxide poisoning and heat exhaustion.”
Edwards said Louisiana is also blessed that it’s federal and non-federal levees held up against Ida's ravages.
“That death toll would have been much, much higher had that not happened,” Edward said.