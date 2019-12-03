St. George proponents have asked the court to dismiss a lawsuit by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and others seeking to block incorporation of the new city, asserting that their lawsuit doesn't meet the requirements to challenge the results of an incorporation election.

They've asked a state district court judge to hold a hearing as quickly as possible to keep the incorporation effort from dragging out — something many have predicted will happen in the legal maneuvering by opponents to stop the new city from forming.

In a flurry of filing attorneys for the St. George organizers filed Monday afternoon in 19th Judicial District Court, they frame the lawsuit by Broome and others as an attempt to contest the Oct. 12 election at which 17,421 voters in the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish voted in favor of creating a new city.

The filings by attorneys Sheri Morris and James Bradford argue that Broome, Metro Councilman LaMont Cole and M.E. Cormier, one of the leaders of a St. George opposition group, should be removed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They say that each, for various reasons, are not qualified to challenge the incorporation.

Baton Rouge attorney Lewis Unglesby, who lives within the boundaries of St. George, is also a named plaintiff in the lawsuit that opponents filed last month but he is not mentioned in the response that St. George proponents filed Monday.

The St. George camp also disputes claims by opponents in their lawsuit that a parishwide election to change the parish's Plan of Government would have to be held before incorporation can move forward because the 's Plan of Government currently limits the number of cities in the parish to four — Baker, Baton Rouge, Central and Zachary.

St. George backers maintain that the provision in the Plan of Government conflicts with state law, which spells out procedures for areas to incorporate. The opponents dispute that and argue a parishwide vote would be required to change the Plan of Government, which would likely doom the prospects of St. George being incorporated.

"They lead off with an argument that is about another case," Mary Olive Pierson, the lead attorney representing Broome and others, said Tuesday morning in response. "They're arguing this is an election contest."

"I don't have a problem with the election. We are contesting the incorporation," she added.

The lawsuit filed by St. George opponents asks the court to deny the incorporation given the negative financial impact it would have on the city-parish.

In May, Broome's administration released a study claiming the city-parish would lose $48.3 million annually if the St. George incorporation happened and that government agencies would need to make across-the-board cuts of at least 18%.

Broome and others are contesting the incorporation under Louisiana Revised Statute 33:4.

The case was assigned to District Court Judge William Morvant.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.