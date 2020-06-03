Assumption Parish will issue a state of emergency within the next hour, in light of Tropical Storm Cristobal, expected to reach the Louisiana coast this weekend, Parish President Jeff Naquin said shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The parish already is under a state of emergency issued in April over backwater flooding caused then by high levels of the Mississippi River, Naquin said.
He said that one road in the parish still remains closed, due to that flooding, water is still on some other roadways and sandbags remain in place at many homes and businesses.
"As soon as the water was starting to recede, here comes the tropical storm," Naquin said.
"We're prepared, though," he said. "People already have sandbags in place and we'll be bringing sand to more sites" so that people can fill as many sandbags as they need.
Naquin said that the preparations taken for such weather events are up and running, including making sure that generators and pumps are ready to go.
John Boudreaux, director of the Assumption Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said that all parish agencies are holding regular virtual meetings to stay in touch through the possible weather emergency and have been in numerous conference calls, along with other parish governments, with the National Weather Service.
"We're doing prep work, as well as monitoring. There's a lot of uncertainty right now about the track of the storm," Boudreaux said.
"A tremendous amount of rainfall could occur in certain areas of the region," he said. "Windfall is a factor, but rainfall is definitely a factor" to watch.