A three-vehicle crash early Wednesday left a 46-year woman dead in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

LSP said it's still investigating why a Honda Accord driving south on La. 445 near Chemekette Road swerved into the northbound lane, striking the front left side of a Peterbilt dump truck.

Authorities said 46-year-old Sandy Prevost, of Loranger, was driving her Chevy Tahoe behind a Honda that struck the Peterbilt. After glancing off the Honda, the dump truck veered into the southbound lane and collided with the front of the Chevrolet, police said.

Both the Peterbilt and the Chevrolet then traveled off of the roadway. Provost, whom police said was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teen passenger who was also wearing a seatbelt was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

Police said the drivers of the Honda and the Peterbilt were buckled up.

Officers obtained toxicology samples from each of the drivers.

Authorities did not release the identities of the drivers of the Accord or the truck.

LSP says at least 12 people have died in crashes in Tangipahoa Parish since June.