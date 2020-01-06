The head of East Baton Rouge Parish's Planning Commission says he intends to resign from the position he has held for the past 5½ years.
Frank Duke is stepping down as the city-parish's planning director effective March 13, according to a resignation letter he sent last week to members of the Planning Commission.
In the letter, dated Jan. 1, Duke says it was always his intention to retire this year, making Baton Rouge the "last stop" of his more than 30-year career in planning and development.
"That time has now arrived and I need to spend more time with my family," Duke wrote in his resignation letter to the nine-member commission. “It has been a privilege to work for this community over the past 5½ years.”
Duke did not elaborate further Monday about his plans beyond retirement.
Rossie Washington, chairman of the city-parish’s Planning Commission, said there are plenty of discussions that need to take place regarding how the commission will move forward.
“It’s all still new. He has been an invaluable asset to the body and the city-parish as a whole,” Washington said. “The knowledge, experience and years of commitment he brought to keep Baton Rouge growing in a positive manner was appreciated.”
In a prepared statement Monday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome credited Duke for effectively shaping development in the parish and helping define the community’s character.
“He provided oversight of major updates to our Unified Development Code, as well as implementing plans from the community’s FUTUREBR plan,” Broome stated. “He could always be relied upon to provide sound advice to developers, planners and members of our community.”
Duke was hired by the city-parish's Planning Commission in 2014 following a search that stretched on for more than six months. He migrated to the parish after leaving his previous position in Virginia.
Duke has acknowledged in the past that the city-parish’s planning department was a small operation that worked hard to keep up with the city-parish’s growth and changing dynamics. His letter notes the number of employees with professional certifications has increased under his tenure.
He also touted having no current vacant positions among the Planning Commission staff.
Duke is leaving just as the department is set to begin work with the Greater Baton Rouge Civic Association on drafting possible regulations for short-term rentals in the city.
While acknowledging in his letter some of the accomplishments Broome highlighted in her statement, Duke also said there is still more work to do.
“While we have accomplished a great deal, we did not achieve all of the goals that I had originally set for myself and the organization,” he stated. “We have made a great deal of progress with regard to updating the Unified Development Code (but) we were unable to complete the work under my leadership. For that I do have regrets.”