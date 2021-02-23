The Metro Council on Wednesday will revisit proposed changes to the city-parish's home rule charter, including creating at-large council districts and limiting mayor-presidents to two terms in office.

Those discussions could mark the second time following last fall's elections — which revamped half the council through the seating of six new members — that city-parish leaders will tackle a dangling thread that was left unresolved by the previous council.

"I had expressed to Councilwoman (Donna) Collins-Lewis that if she felt like it wouldn't go through with the previous council, that I would be interested in educating the new council on the proposals," said Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who put the issues on the agenda for Wednesday. "I'm not saying I endorse every single item being proposed, (but) I do feel like some of what the committee proposed is worthy of public discussion."

Collins-Lewis, a former councilwoman, chaired a committee of city-parish leaders and community groups that spent more than a year combing through the parish's Plan of Government, which they said contained a lot of outdated language.

Some of their proposed changes sparked an outcry from the community and several other former council members. They were tabled last year right before Collins-Lewis' term-limited tenure ended.

But the fresh faces on the council might take a different approach to the sweeping changes, advancing them to a vote of the people instead of stalling them. The new council recently approved a multi-million-dollar settlement for the family of Alton Sterling, a black man whose fatal shooting at the hands of a white Baton Rouge police officer sparked widespread protests, after the previous council wouldn't.

Among the set of proposed changes to the Plan of Government were limiting the terms of mayor-president to two instead of three; moving the city-parish Planning Department under the mayor-president's administration; and creating the new position of executive counsel so the mayor-president has his or her own lawyer for legal advice.

The most controversial was adding an at-large member to the Metro Council, which would have created a 13-member council, thereby preventing tied votes.

Gaudet said Wednesday's discussion is simply meant to apprise the new council members of all the previous proposed changes. The Metro Council would then have to later vote on whether they want to present those changes to the voters for approval.

Several community groups spoke out last year and stressed concerns that the city-parish hadn't given the public enough opportunity to weigh in on the changes before council voted on them. But that proved difficult last year given the restrictions placed on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaudet said some groups have already reached out and expressed interest to him in hosting virtual public meetings to ensure the public has time to provide input this time.

"I want to see what the feedback is from the public and council members to see if the timing is right and if they wish to advance it right now," Gaudet said.