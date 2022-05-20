Construction of the new Prairieville High School officially kicked off with a groundbreaking on its 85-acre site on Parker Road, property the Ascension Parish School District bought in 1999 knowing it would need it for a new school some day.
"Our board had the wisdom to buy the property then," Superintendent David Alexander told those gathered at the future campus on Wednesday. "And for the past 10 years, we've been growing by 370 new students every year."
"This is a 30-year journey," he said.
The 320,000-square-foot high school will have the capacity to serve approximately 2,000 students, a number that takes into account future growth.
It's expected to open in the fall of 2024 to relieve overcrowding at the three other high schools on the east bank of Ascension Parish: Dutchtown, St. Amant and East Ascension.
With Donaldsonville High school on the west bank, Prairieville High will be the fifth public high school in the parish.
School attendance zones for the new high school are still to be determined and will be drawn up with the input of the public, school officials said.
"What a wonderful day it is when we can get together as a community to celebrate a brand new school," Alexander said.
Students were part of the crowd that gathered Wednesday at the groundbreaking, with cheerleaders from the district's high schools and the St. Amant High Drum Line on hand.
Prairieville High, budgeted at $79.5 million, is the largest of 14 projects made possible when voters passed a $140 million bond proposal in August 2020.
Last summer, after soaring, pandemic-related construction costs drove initial bids for the project to $100 million, the School Board moved to rebid the school as two separate, pared-down construction projects, the academic building in one deal and the site work, which includes the athletic facilities, in another.
This month, the School Board voted to accept the low bid of $69.5 million by Baton Rouge-based Milton J. Womack for construction of the academic building, a roughly two-year project.
The board also accepted the low bid of $21.9 million, again by Womack, for the school's site work, an 18-month project, and will seek other sources of funding for that work.
Architects for the school are Domain Design Architecture and RHH Architects, both of Baton Rouge.
The property where Prairieville High will stand was once a cattle farm and wooded land belonging to the Miller family. Two members of the family were at the groundbreaking, Harriet Babin Miller and her nephew Wayne Martin.
Miller said many of her family members have been involved in education in Ascension Parish over the years and one of her uncles, Larry Babin, was superintendent for the school system for 28 years.
Martin said he used to hunt on the property with his dad and grandfather. At some point, a family home was moved from the land to across the street.
"There are lots of memories here," he said.
It's the place where his mother, Norma Miller Martin, who is now 101, grew up.
"My mom was excited when I told her I was coming out here today," he said.